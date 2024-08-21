India to set up 50 e-commerce export hubs by 2030, plans to raise Rs…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

REVEALED: Reason behind road rage in Badlapur

India’s Youngest Billionaire Pearl Kapur attends key business meeting hosted by Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan at...

Watch: Indian men's hockey team celebrates historic Olympic bronze with joyous roadshow in Bhubaneswar

'If you shout at me, I will...': Taapsee Pannu opens up on her fight with paparazzi, says 'I am not public property'

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato to buy new business for Rs 2048 crore from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
REVEALED: Reason behind road rage in Badlapur

REVEALED: Reason behind road rage in Badlapur

India’s Youngest Billionaire Pearl Kapur attends key business meeting hosted by Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan at...

India’s Youngest Billionaire Pearl Kapur attends key business meeting hosted by Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan at...

Watch: Indian men's hockey team celebrates historic Olympic bronze with joyous roadshow in Bhubaneswar

Watch: Indian men's hockey team celebrates historic Olympic bronze with joyous roadshow in Bhubaneswar

Unusual animals that people keep at home

Unusual animals that people keep at home

9 most controversial catfights in Bollywood

9 most controversial catfights in Bollywood

Who are eligible for white passport in India?

Who are eligible for white passport in India?

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Swades child artiste Smit Sheth reveals why Shah Rukh Khan film failed at box office, demands film should... | Exclusive

Swades child artiste Smit Sheth reveals why Shah Rukh Khan film failed at box office, demands film should... | Exclusive

Ramayana casting director Mukesh Chhabra lands Ranbir's film in trouble with shocker: 'Ravana was right, woh pyaar...'

Ramayana casting director Mukesh Chhabra lands Ranbir's film in trouble with shocker: 'Ravana was right, woh pyaar...'

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

HomeBusiness

Business

India to set up 50 e-commerce export hubs by 2030, plans to raise Rs…

This initiative has been launched by the Commerce and Industry Ministry, through which merchandise exports are to be made easier through e-commerce platforms

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 06:03 PM IST

India to set up 50 e-commerce export hubs by 2030, plans to raise Rs…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian government has recently set a goal to create about 50 e-commerce export zones during the next five years, as the country’s e-commerce exports are at a rather low level – only Rs 41000 crore. China exports e-commerce goods for about Rs 25 lakh crore.

It will be done through public-private partnership (PPP) and it is expected that 10 of these centres will be established in the current financial year. This initiative has been launched by the Commerce and Industry Ministry, through which merchandise exports are to be made easier through e-commerce platforms, and export procedures for MSMEs simplified.

The government is especially keen on eliminating supply constraints and improving the enabling base for businesses, especially SMEs, to engage in export trade. The proposed hubs shall be established in cities with adequate road, shipping, and or air transport infrastructure to support e-commerce exports.

To facilitate this, a policy on regulation of e-commerce exports is likely to be developed by next month. This framework is intended to ease the procedures for cross-border e-commerce and ease constraints for small businesses to promote growth. The hubs will also function in a ‘plug-and-play’ manner, with the possibility of easy operationalisation and key service infrastructures such as customs clearance facilities and land acquisition.

Sanjay Kumar, a former principal commissioner of the Income Tax department, stressed the need to maintain quality of the product and to synchronize all the government departments to realize vast export possibilities. The initiative is expected to generate employment opportunities and be of advantage to MSME units and producers of consumer products including apparels and handicrafts.

The opening of these export zones is in line with the government’s Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) which has set a target of raising India’s e-commerce exports to a range of Rs 15 lakh crore- Rs 25 lakh crore by 2030.

At present, India is a fast-growing e-commerce market with a gross merchandise value of Rs 5 Lakh crore in FY 2023, which is 22% higher than that of the previous year. It is expected that the industry will grow to Rs 25 lakh crore by 2030 as more people connect to the internet and indulge in purchasing products online.

India has 93.61 crore internet users and around 35 crore mature Internet users who are involved in making transactions. The government has also permitted 100% FDI in B2B e-commerce, which adds to the sector’s prospects.

They point out that in order to optimise this effort, there are issues that need to be fixed, including but not limited to, complicated customs formalities and payment remittance problems.

The government is encouraged to adopt some recommendations made in the various reports, such as the consignment limit for the export of courier services and the simplification of the customs procedures in order to ease the trade.

Through the promotion of e-commerce exports and enhancing the MSMEs, India has the vision of becoming a world market leader in e-commerce exports and thus helps the country in achieving its economic growth and development.

These e-commerce export hubs are a step towards the achievement of this vision, and the export environment is likely to become more resilient and competitive in the future years.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja files Rs 5-crore defamation suit after former landlady accuses him of...

Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja files Rs 5-crore defamation suit after former landlady accuses him of...

Diversification Is The Answer to Geopolitical Uncertainties: Hemant Sood, Ludhiana

Diversification Is The Answer to Geopolitical Uncertainties: Hemant Sood, Ludhiana

Meet Imanvi, former Pakistani Army officer's daughter, Prabhas’ co-star in Hanu Raghavapudi film, who went viral for...

Meet Imanvi, former Pakistani Army officer's daughter, Prabhas’ co-star in Hanu Raghavapudi film, who went viral for...

How Nita Ambani dropped 18 kg when she joined son Anant Ambani in his quest to lose weight

How Nita Ambani dropped 18 kg when she joined son Anant Ambani in his quest to lose weight

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement