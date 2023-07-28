Headlines

India to get first chip facility soon, Micron to invest around Rs 6 thousand crore, generate 20,000 jobs

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s split: Is unresolved pet custody issue delaying divorce? Here’s what we know

Meet Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Indian origin minister who could be Singapore’s new president

Ram Charan-Samantha's Rangasthalam, Yash-starrer KGF break box office records in Japan, both cross Rs 1-crore mark

Meet Udaipur doctor who turned single clinic into Rs 9000 crore firm

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s split: Is unresolved pet custody issue delaying divorce? Here’s what we know

Meet Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Indian origin minister who could be Singapore’s new president

Flop Bollywood actors who are now settled aboard

Diabetes: 10 Best dinner foods with low glycemic index

Eye health: Natural ways to deal with conjunctivitis at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie review: Karan Johar returns with fun, emotional, and surprisingly progressive film

Saba Azad poses with her 'hippo heart' Hrithik Roshan in adorable photo from their Argentina vacation

HomeBusiness

Business

India to get first chip facility soon, Micron to invest around Rs 6 thousand crore, generate 20,000 jobs

The upcoming facility will add to Micron's existing team in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

US-based semiconductor company Micron Technology on Friday said it is all geared up for setting up India's first chip facility in Gujarat, which will create 5,000 direct and 15,000 indirect jobs in coming years.

"We estimate that our project here in Gujarat will create nearly 5,000 direct jobs plus an additional 15,000 jobs in the community over the coming years," said Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO of Micron Technology.

Speaking at the SemiconIndia 2023 event in Gandhinagar, Mehrotra said the investment is expected to catalyse other investments, enhance manufacturing and job creation in the semiconductor space. Micron’s investment will be up to $825 million over the two phases of the project.

The upcoming facility will add to Micron's existing team in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, he said, adding, "together, we are building the future of technology manufacturing for the world."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What is Cinematography Amendment Bill, passed by Rajya Sabha to curb film piracy? Know punishment under new law

Himachal weather news: School damaged in Shimla after cloudbursts, national highway blocked; IMD issues yellow alert

Kaalkoot review: Vijay Varma masterfully spearheads this engaging, well-written thriller on toxic masculinity

Barbie beats Batman: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling's film surpasses The Dark Knight at box office

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to be postponed for this reason? Here’s what we know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE