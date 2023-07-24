This is India’s tallest building, it’s not Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, Anil Ambani’s Sea Wind, Gautam Singhania’s JK House

Besides Mumbai and Delhi, skyscrapers are also seen in cities like Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Surat and Ahmedabad.

India’s financial capital Mumbai is at the top rank when it comes to number of tall buildings as around 77 percent of tall buildings in India are located in Maharashtra’s capital city. Tall buildings means those which are higher than 150 metres. Mumbai currently has over 200 skyscrapers and around 5600 tall buildings. According to CBRE India, Hong Kong has one of the highest numbers of tall buildings in the world. Shenzhen, New York City, Dubai, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Tokyo are popular Global Financial Centres Index.

In the last few years, many high-rise buildings have also been constructed in Delhi-NCR. Among these, many high-rise buildings have been built in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. These buildings include residential properties as well as offices. Besides Mumbai and Delhi, skyscrapers are also seen in cities like Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Surat and Ahmedabad. Kolkata has 14 skyscrapers and more than 1000 high-rise buildings.

The tallest building in India is located in Mumbai. The building is known as the Palais Royale and its total height is 320 meters. However, this building is still under construction and is not yet fully inhabited. The construction work of this building started in 2008 on the land previously purchased by Shriram Mills. After completion, the building will have 120 apartments, which will have space for large residences. It is expected that the construction work of this building will get complete by December 31, 2023.

Until the completion of Palais Royale, the tallest building in India is World One, which is 280 meters tall. Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia is 173 metres (568 ft) tall and it’s spread over an area of 37,000 square metres (400,000 sq ft).