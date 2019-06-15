India slaps retaliatory tariffs on 29 US items

After extending the deadline several times, the Finance Ministry has decided to impose additional customs duties on 29 US products including almond, walnut and pulses, with effect from June 16. India would get about $217 million additional revenue from such imports.

The government had on June 21, 2018 decided to impose these duties in retaliation to the US decision of significantly hiking customs duties on certain steel and aluminium products. India has informed the US about its decision.

While import duty on walnut has been hiked to 120% from 30%, duty on chickpeas, Bengal gram (chana) and masoor dal will be raised to 70% from 30% currently. Levy on lentils will be increased to 40%.

America had in March last year imposed 25% tariff on steel and a 10% import duty on aluminium products. As India is one of the major exporter of these items to the US, the US decision has revenue implication of about $240 million on Indian steel and aluminium products.

The duty on boric acid and binders for foundry moulds would be hiked to 7.5%, while that on domestic reagents will be increased to 10%.

Last year India announced higher tariffs on a clutch of items in retaliation against the US by imposing higher levies on some products shipped from here, mirroring steps taken by China and the EU.

