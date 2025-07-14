Twitter
Who was San Rechal? Former Miss Puducherry known for challenging skin bias, who died by suicide

Who was San Rechal? Popular model who died by suicide in Puducherry

India signs big deal with this Muslim country for long-term supply of fertilisers, not UAE, Qatar, name is...

India signs big deal with this Muslim country for long-term supply of...

Popular model San Rechal dies by suicide at 26

Popular model San Rechal dies by suicide at 26

AI imagines Bollywood stars in Titanic: Salman Khan as Jack Dawson, Madhuri Dixit as Rose, Naseeruddin Shah as..: See pics

AI imagines Bollywood stars in Titanic: Salman Khan as Jack, Madhuri as Rose

What happens to your body if your drink ghee coffee everyday for 3 months?

What happens to your body if your drink ghee coffee everyday for 3 months?

'Kabhi ghar pe maachis bhi nahi thi': Meet outsider who managed theatre while working in hotel, struggled for 21 years, now he's a star, owns fleet of cars, net worth is..

'Kabhi ghar pe maachis bhi nahi thi': Meet star who struggled for 21 years

India signs big deal with this Muslim country for long-term supply of fertilisers, not UAE, Qatar, name is...

With the new agreements, the supply is expected to rise to 30 LMT annually from 2025–26.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Jul 14, 2025, 11:57 AM IST

India signs big deal with this Muslim country for long-term supply of fertilisers, not UAE, Qatar, name is...

In a major boost to India's fertilizer supply, three Indian companies—Indian Potash Limited (IPL), KRIBHCO, and Coromandel—have signed long-term agreements with Saudi Arabian company Ma’aden to import 3.1 million metric tonnes of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) every year for five years starting from 2025–26.

The agreements were signed during the visit of Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister JP Nadda to Dammam and Riyadh between July 11 and 13. The visit aimed to strengthen ties between India and Saudi Arabia in the fields of fertilizers, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

According to Indian Express, Saudi Arabia is one of India’s key suppliers of fertilizers. In 2024–25, India imported 19.05 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of DAP from the Kingdom—a 17% increase from the 16.29 LMT in 2023–24. With the new agreements, the supply is expected to rise to 30 LMT annually from 2025–26.

On the final day of his visit, Nadda met with Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Al Khorayef. The two leaders discussed deeper cooperation in fertilizers, petrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals. The ministers also witnessed the official signing of the DAP agreements, which include a provision for a five-year extension with mutual consent.

Discussions also included broadening the scope to cover other fertilizers like Urea and NPKS, boosting India’s fertilizer security. Both sides expressed interest in mutual investments, with Indian Public Sector Units exploring opportunities in Saudi Arabia and vice versa.

A joint team, led by senior officials from both countries, has been formed to explore long-term cooperation and research in developing alternative and customized fertilizers for Indian agriculture.

Nadda also held meetings with Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Vice Minister of Health Abdulaziz Al-Rumaih. The discussions covered energy ties, healthcare cooperation, digital health, and preparations for Haj 2026.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
