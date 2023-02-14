Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

India set to play key role in global digital economy, 13 countries ready to adopt UPI

India's UPI payment system gains international traction, strengthens global digitization efforts.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

India set to play key role in global digital economy, 13 countries ready to adopt UPI
India set to play key role in global digital economy, 13 countries ready to adopt UPI

India is set to take the lead in digitizing the global economy, by digitally training people and creating digital infrastructure worldwide. The Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) meeting, attached to the G-20 group, mainly focused on increasing digital public infrastructure, cyber security, digital economy, and digital training globally. The global digital economy is estimated to be worth $11 trillion at present, and this is projected to rise to $23 trillion by 2025. India's digital payments and digital government services are gaining praise and attention worldwide.

Telecom, Electronics, and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that 13 countries have agreed to adopt India's UPI (Unified Payment Interface) payment system, and soon payments from UPI will start in Singapore. Vaishnav added that the digital ecosystem in other countries, unlike India, is monopolized by a few companies. Only in India is the digital ecosystem open to all.

Google has left its payment system and adopted UPI, and they have written to the US Federal Reserve that the Indian payment system runs democratically, with transactions ranging from two rupees to two lakh rupees taking just two seconds.

In the DEWG meeting held in Lucknow, cyber security and training of MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) in cyber security were also seriously discussed. MSMEs are vital for developing countries, and it is necessary to keep them safe from cybercrime. Cybersecurity is possible only with the cooperation of all countries, so all countries have to work together in this direction.

Read more: HDFC allows digital payments without internet, here's how it works

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Republic Day 2023: Iconic buildings across India illuminated in tricolour before January 26 celebrations, see PICS
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra reception: Couple poses for paps; Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol-Ajay Devgn arrive
Happy Propose Day: From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposal scenes
From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Upcoming movie releases on OTT
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft Edge users at risk of 'DoS attack', Indian government issues warning
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.