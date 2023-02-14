India set to play key role in global digital economy, 13 countries ready to adopt UPI

India is set to take the lead in digitizing the global economy, by digitally training people and creating digital infrastructure worldwide. The Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) meeting, attached to the G-20 group, mainly focused on increasing digital public infrastructure, cyber security, digital economy, and digital training globally. The global digital economy is estimated to be worth $11 trillion at present, and this is projected to rise to $23 trillion by 2025. India's digital payments and digital government services are gaining praise and attention worldwide.

Telecom, Electronics, and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that 13 countries have agreed to adopt India's UPI (Unified Payment Interface) payment system, and soon payments from UPI will start in Singapore. Vaishnav added that the digital ecosystem in other countries, unlike India, is monopolized by a few companies. Only in India is the digital ecosystem open to all.

Google has left its payment system and adopted UPI, and they have written to the US Federal Reserve that the Indian payment system runs democratically, with transactions ranging from two rupees to two lakh rupees taking just two seconds.

In the DEWG meeting held in Lucknow, cyber security and training of MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) in cyber security were also seriously discussed. MSMEs are vital for developing countries, and it is necessary to keep them safe from cybercrime. Cybersecurity is possible only with the cooperation of all countries, so all countries have to work together in this direction.

