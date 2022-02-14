India sees massive increase in space startups in 2021, over 100 registered till now

The Economic Survey 2021-2022 on January 31 showed that India has witnessed a huge growth in the space sector over the last decade, with the number of space startups increasing at a rapid rate as compared to 2012.

According to the survey, the number of startups working in the space sector has increased to 47 in 2021, as compared to 1 in 2012. This brings the total number of space startups in the country up to 101, indicating a massive growth in the industry.

In an effort to further boost the development of the space sector in the country, the Centre in June 2020 started enabling the participation of private firms in the entire gamut of space activities. New Space India Limited, which is India's first space public sector undertaking (PSU) was then set up.

The NSIL has now been given the authority to build, launch, own and operate the satellite and provide services to its customers. NSIL also assists the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) with several launches and other space missions.

According to the data released by ISRO, the number of space startups launched in 2012, 2013, and 2014 was 1, while three startups were launched in 2015. The first massive increase noted was in 2019, while over 45 space-based startups were registered in 2021.

Number of startups in the space sector

2012 – 1 startup

2013 – 1 startup

2014 – 1 startup

2015 – 3 startups

2016 – 1 startup

2017 – 8 startups

2018 – 7 startups

2019 – 11 startups

2020 – 21 startups

2021 – 47 startups

Total – 101 startups

Further, ISRO has also launched the first space mission of 2022 on February 14, which involves the launching of three satellites into space. In this mission, the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-04) onboard the PSLV C-52 rocket.

Apart from the EOS-04 launch, a student satellite INSPIRESat and a spacecraft dubbed INSAT-2DT were also launched into space aboard the PSLV vehicle. The launch took place at 5:59 am today, and was live-streamed by ISRO on social media.