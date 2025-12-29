India seeks USD 30 billion compensation from Mukesh Ambani led Reliance, BP in arbitration case due to..., tribunal’s verdict likely early next year

India is seeking more than USD 30 billion (26,97,78,00,00,000) as compensation from Reliance Industries and BP as it blamed the companies for failing to produce the amount of natural gas they were contractually required to from offshore fields, mainly the KG-D6 basin.

India is seeking more than USD 30 billion (26,97,78,00,00,000) as compensation from Reliance Industries and BP as it blamed the companies for failing to produce the amount of natural gas they were contractually required to from offshore fields, mainly the KG-D6 basin, as per Reuters.

The move pertains to an arbitration case for gas in which it is forced to face heavy financial losses due to this alleged shortfall.

The hearing regarding the dispute has been ongoing since 2016 by a tribunal which is centered over gas production from two deepwater fields, D1 and D3, in the D6 block of the Krishna Godavari basin, individuals with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Final arguments took place on November 7, they added.

The three-member tribunal will likely deliver its verdict in mid-2026, two people aware of the hearing schedule said. Other people also said that the verdict can be challenged in Indian courts.

The D1 and D3 fields are part of India’s first crucial deepwater gas project, and they were seen as key to boost the country’s energy sources by making it independent when first developed. However, the highly anticipated project faced various difficulties in production regarding water ingress and reservoir pressure, along with cost-recovery disputes with the government. It also failed to produce the required gas, as shown by earlier public statements by Reliance and the government.

In a written reply to Parliament in 2012, the oil ministry said that before starting work on the D6 gas fields, Reliance had initially pegged recoverable reserves from the D1 and D3 blocks at 10.3 trillion cubic feet (tcf), but later revised the estimate downward to 3.1 tcf.

The gas block, which is at the center of this arbitration case, is situated in the Bay of Bengal off the southern state of Andhra Pradesh which the government awarded to billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance in 2000, the deal was part of a production sharing contract.

India made its largest claim against a corporation by demanding USD 30 billion and centres on its allegation that mismanagement by the companies resulted in the loss of most of the reserves in D1 and D3, three people said.