India's youngest billionaire is NOT from family of Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Anil Ambani, he is ... with net worth of ...

Chennai-born AI entrepreneur Arvind Srinivas, 31, co-founder of Perplexity AI, enters Hurun India Rich List 2025 as the country’s youngest billionaire.

India's youngest billionaire is not from the family of Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani or Ratan Tata. It's 31-year-old Chennai-born AI entrepreneur, Arvind Srinivas. With an estimated net worth of Rs 21,190 crore, Srinivas, the founder and CEO of the AI startup Perplexity, has entered the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 as the country's youngest billionaire.

Arvind Srinivas: IIT Graduate

Born on June 7, 1994, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Srinivas studied at IIT, Madras, before moving to the University of California, Berkeley, to pursue his PhD in Computer Science. According to his LinkedIn profile, Srinivas studied contrastive learning for computer vision, reinforcement learning, transformer-based models for image generation, image recognition and video generation at Berkeley.

Arvind Srinivas works for OpenAI, Google

Before trying his hand at AI, Arvind Srinivas also taught Deep Unsupervised Learning during the Spring semesters of 2020 and 2021. He spent some time at Google developing vision models such as HaloNet and ResNet-RS before returning to OpenAI as a research scientist. He contributed to DALL-E 2, a text-to-image generation model.

Arvind Srinivas co-found Perplexity

At the age of 28, Srinivas co-founded Perplexity AI with Denis Yarats and Andy Konwinski in 2022. The AI-powered chat-based search engine aims to provide fast, accurate and trustworthy answers to user queries, using models such as GPT-3.