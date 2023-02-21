Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

India’s UPI and Singapore’s PayNow linked, know how citizens will be benefited

Residents of both nations would be able to send cross-border remittances more quickly and affordably because of the integration of these two payment systems.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

India’s UPI and Singapore’s PayNow linked, know how citizens will be benefited
India’s UPI and Singapore’s PayNow linked, know how citizens will be benefited

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, and Lee Hsien Loong, the Prime Minister of Singapore, have officially connected PayNow of Singapore and India’s retail payment system the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) via video conferencing. 

Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, and Ravi Menon, Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, have completed a live cross-border financial transfer.

Why PayNow and UPI get linked?
When the system is in place, money transfers can be done using mobile phone numbers from India to Singapore and UPI virtual payment addresses (VPA) from Singapore to India, according to a news release from Singapore. Users will be able to send money instantly and cheaply between Singaporean and Indian bank accounts thanks to the PayNow-UPI connectivity. It was merged today to allow for quicker and more affordable remittances between the two nations.

(Also Read: What is No-cost EMI scheme? Know how it works and if it's beneficial or not)

Modi said, "Linkage of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and PayNow is a new milestone in India-Singapore relations," PM Modi said, calling UPI “the most preferred payment mechanism” in India as “74 billion transactions amounting to more than ₹126 trillion were done through UPI in 2022.”

“Many experts are estimating that digital wallet transactions are going to soon overtake cash transactions.” 

What are the benefits for Indian and Singapore citizens?
Users of the two rapid payment systems will be able to send and receive funds instantly and cheaply thanks to the UPI-PayNow linkage without having to sign up for the other system.

The rapid and inexpensive money transfers from Singapore to India and vice versa will also benefit the Indian diaspora in Singapore, particularly migrant workers and students.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh
Oscar nominations 2023: From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, list of Indians who have won Academy Award
Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 612 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.