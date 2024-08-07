Twitter
India's top attractive employer brand revealed, it's not Mukesh Ambani's Reliance or TCS of Ratan Tata, company is...

A report revealed that 38 per cent of talent leave an employer due to a lack of career growth opportunities.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 08:58 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is India's most valued firm with a market cap of around Rs 2004000 crore. However, when it comes to the most 'attractive employer brand' in the country, it missed the top position. Even Ratan Tata's TCS could not make it to the top position. Then which company tops the list?

According to Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2024, Microsoft, led by Satya Nadella, has emerged as India's most 'attractive employer brand'. The tech giant scored very high on financial health, good reputation, and career progression opportunities – the top 3 Employee Value Proposition (EVP) drivers for organizations, as per the survey. The REBR 2024 is an independent survey that covered nearly 1,73,000 respondents and 6,084 companies worldwide with nearly 3,507 respondents in India.

It also revealed the top 10 most attractive employer brands in India. Check the list below:

  1. Microsoft
  2. TCS
  3. Amazon
  4. Tata Power Company
  5. Tata Motors
  6. Samsung India
  7. Infosys
  8. Larsen & Toubro
  9. Reliance Industries
  10. Mercedes-Benz 

"The insights from this year's findings reflect the changing expectations of the workforce. As talent increasingly prioritizes work-life balance and equity, organizations need to rethink their talent acquisition and retention strategies," Randstad India MD & CEO Viswanath PS said.

READ | Mukesh Ambani says his Rs 2004000 crore company is ready for...

The findings of this year's report suggest that job-switching intent has stabilized since last year. However, employers still need to offer a holistic benefits package with a healthy combination of work-life balance, adequate career progression opportunities, and a flexible and favourable work environment, to retain top talent. The report also reveals that 38 per cent of talent leave an employer due to a lack of career growth opportunities, 34 per cent due to too low compensation compared to the rising cost of living.

On the impact of Artificial Intelligence on the job landscape, the survey said, around half of the survey respondents use AI daily or regularly, with this trend being most pronounced among Gen Z (60 per cent). Around 88 per cent of talent expect AI to affect their jobs in the next 5 years. Only 8 per cent of talent view AI's potential impact negatively.

(With inputs from PTI)
 

