The board of the temple recently approved its annual budget for 2025-26 with an estimated revenue of Rs 5,258.68 crore.

India has several temples where devotees offer thousands of crores of rupees. Such temples have various income sources, including prasad and donations. But do you know which is the richest temple in the country and what its annual income is? It is none other than the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district.

The trust board of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the Lord Venkateshwara temple or Tirumala temple, has approved its annual budget for 2025-26 with an estimated revenue of Rs 5,258.68 crore, board chairman BR Naidu said on Monday. The board estimated a staggering hundi (cash chest) income of approximately Rs 1,671 crore for the financial year 2024-25 and Rs 1,729 crore for the financial year 2025-26. These income figures of the temple surpass the net worth of several top Indian celebrities such as Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Amitabh Bachchan.

Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli is one of the highest-paid players. He also earns from his business investments and brand deals. His estimated net worth is around Rs 1,000 crore. Besides, former Indian skipper and CSK star MS Dhoni has a net worth of approximately Rs 1,200 crore. Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who reportedly purchased 54,454 sq ft of land in Ayodhya, has a net worth estimated at Rs 1,600 crore. The actor has been active in the film industry for over five decades.

TTD income source

In the financial year beginning on April 1, TTD is expecting to get the bulk of its revenue from Hundi (cash chest) offerings of devotees – to the extent of Rs 1,729 crore. Moreover, interest on TTD bank deposits is expected to be around Rs 1,310 crore, and revenue from the sale of 'prasadam' is expected to touch Rs 600 crore.

