India's retail sector sees massive Diwali boom, reaches historic trade of Rs 5.4 Lakh Crore, additional services Rs..., says CAIT report

India’s retail sector also experienced Diwali fervour as the festivities were not only felt in case of shopping and decoration but also in the trade sector which saw a boom as the trade touched Rs 5.4 lakh crore in goods and an additional Rs 65,000 crore in services, marking 25% turnover than last year’s Rs 4.25 lakh crore. The numbers were confirmed through the survey by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), according to which the historic numbers were caused by lower GST rates, due to intense push for ‘Vocal for Local’, and a high consumer confidence across Tier 1 to Tier 3 cities.

The survey also found that 87% of consumers were buying Indian-made products, which caused the demand for imported items unusually low, especially

Chinese goods. Indian manufacturers said that a massive jump of 25% in sales was there, proving the overall success of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme.

The CAIT report noted that the physical stores accounted for 85% of overall festive sales, with trade in gold and jewellery reaching a 10% increasing, FMCG (12%), electronics (8%), and consumer durables (7%) among the top-performing categories. Together the service sector, including logistics, travel, packaging, and hospitality, contributed Rs 65,000 crore to the festive economy and to generate close to 50 lakh temporary jobs.

The report also mentioned that the Trader Confidence Index rose to 8.6 from 7.8 in 2024, and the Consumer Confidence Index increased to 8.4, showing a rising enthusiasm amid stable prices and moderate inflation. In the trade sector, jewellery markets also saw record-shattering demand, as early as Dhanteras, the sales accounted to be at Rs 85,000 crore over two days. In terms of overall jewellery sales throughout Diwali and Bhai Dooj, they are estimated to reach Rs 1–1.35 lakh crore.

With these projections, CAIT concluded that the 2025 festive season has marked a historic milestone for India’s retail economy, contributed to by nearly nine crore small traders and local manufacturers, strengthening India’s position in the non-corporate retail sector.