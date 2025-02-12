The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been asked to ensure retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

Owing to lower food prices, retail inflation slowed to 4.31 per cent in January, 2025, as per an official data released on Wednesday, i.e., February 12. The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation was 5.22 per cent in December against 5.1 per cent in January 2024.

The inflation in the food basket stood at 6.02 per cent, lower than 8.39 per cent in December, the report suggested.

Notably, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been directed to ensure retail inflation remains at 4 per cent, alongside a margin of 2 per cent.