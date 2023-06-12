Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

India’s retail inflation eases to 25-month low of 4.25% in May

Retail inflation declines to 4.25 per cent in May from 4.7 per cent in April. This is the forth straight month when the retail inflation has declined.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 07:38 PM IST

India’s retail inflation eases to 25-month low of 4.25% in May
Retail inflation | Photo: PTI

Retail inflation declined to a 25-month low of 4.25 per cent in May mainly on account of softening prices of food and fuel items. Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 4.7 per cent in April and 7.04 per cent in May 2022.

This is the fourth straight month when retail inflation has declined and the third month in a row that Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation remained within the RBI's comfort zone of below 6 per cent.

At 4.25 per cent, retail inflation is the lowest since April 2021 when it was 4.23 per cent. The government has tasked the central bank to ensure retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

Read: Delhi man hands over his car, laptop after getting drunk with stranger, takes metro to go home

Inflation for the food basket was at 2.91 per cent in May, lower than 3.84 per cent in April. The food basket accounts for nearly half of the CPI. Inflation in fuel and light eased to 4.64 per cent, from 5.52 per cent in April.

Last week, the Reserve Bank kept policy rates unchanged at 6.5 per cent and projected retail inflation for the current fiscal to average at 5.1 per cent, with June quarter inflation pegged at 4.6 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Nia Sharma sizzles in blue body suit, hot photos goes viral
Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Gulshan Devaiah, Bhumi Pednekar, Imtiaz Ali, Hansal Mehta attend Afwaah screening
Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding anniversary: Inside photos of couple's home Vastu where they tied the knot last year
In Pics: Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez attend Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 113 Assistant Professor, MO and other posts, check last date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.