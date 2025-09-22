India’s Rafale jets deal to be a game changer in air combat, Pakistan in tension; know how it compares with China’s JF-17

Apple iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max price comparison: India vs US, Dubai, Canada, Hong Kong
The Indian Navy has sent a proposal for the purchase of 114 Rafale jets to the Defence Ministry. India has never made such a massive deal, and if approved, this would be India’s biggest defence deal. Pakistan defence experts say that if approved, its Air Force will have to change its strategy.
According to reports, India can ink a defence deal involving 114 Rafale jets with France worth USD 22-25 billion (Rs 19,42,29,20,00,000-Rs 22,07,17,50,00,000). Responding to the deal, defence experts in Pakistan said that if India inks the deal with France, the Pakistan Air Force will have to change its strategy in case of air combat.
These experts, while appearing in a podcast titled Defence Uncut, said that the 114 Rafale jets deal indicates a strategic shift in India’s defence procurement policy. They said, “The expansion of the Rafale fighter jet fleet will provide India with a significant advantage, making its air fleet more organised, efficient, and powerful. This development poses a serious challenge to the Pakistan Air Force, as it's not just about the Rafale vs JF-17 fighter jets, but rather a comprehensive systemic advantage.”
ALSO READ: BIG tension for Pakistan as India gears up to buy 114 Rafale jets, 6 P-8I jets, and more post Op Sindoor
The Pakistani experts also said that for the procurement of Rafale jets, India has made all arrangements along with heavy investments for their operation and maintenance. They said that expanding the fleet would be the most cost-effective way to increase India’s squadron strength. The experts are of the view that the Indian Air Force is now shifting their procurement process from traditional to modern with a ‘high-low mix’ model, under which 4.5+ generation fighter jets, including Rafal,e will top the defence procurement, and indigenous Tejas fighter jets will boost India's second line of defense.
India indigenously produces around 80% of the Su-30MKI's framework and 54% of its AL-31FP engine. While Pakistan manufactures over half of China’s JF-17 fighter jet framework but the raw materials for it come from China. India’s indigenous capabilities allow it to build platforms at scale, control the integration of avionics and weapons, and reduce long-term maintenance costs.