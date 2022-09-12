India's petrol and diesel prices have remain unchanged despite a seven-month low in oil, know why

Despite a seven-month low in global oil prices, India's state-owned fuel retailers have been able to recover their losses after maintaining rates for a record-breaking five months amidst rising costs.

As recession fears weigh on demand, International benchmark Brent crude fell below $90 per barrel last week for the first time since February. It has since recovered and is trading at $92.84 per barrel, the lowest in six months.

Despite positive developments like Russia's decision to keep the North Stream pipeline offline and production cuts by the producers cartel OPEC and its allies (OPEC+), prices fell.

Retail petrol and diesel prices in India continue to be on freeze for a record-setting 158 days.

Oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri responded to the media's question on no change in fuel prices on Friday and sought to link the no revision to losses state-owned fuel retailers incurred in keeping rates unchanged when international oil prices surged to multi-year high.

"When (international oil) prices were high, our (petrol and diesel) prices were already low," he had said. "Have we recouped all our losses?" he went on to ask.

He however did not elaborate on the losses incurred on keeping rates steady since April 6.

On September 8, the average price of the crude oil that India imports was 88 dollars per barrel. Its monthly average had been $102.97 in April before increasing to $109.51 in May and $116.01 in June. In July, when the Indian basket averaged $105.49 per barrel, prices began to decline. In August, it averaged $97.40, and so far in September, it's been $92.87.

To assist the government in controlling runaway inflation, state-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have opted not to exercise their right to adjust the retail selling price of gasoline and diesel in accordance with international costs for more than five months.

As the price of oil rose internationally, they were at one point losing Rs 20–25 on each litre of diesel and Rs 14–18 on each litre of gasoline. The decline in oil prices has reduced these losses.

An official said, "There are no under-recovery (losses) on petrol now. For diesel, it will take some time to reach that level."

But this is unlikely to translate into an immediate reduction in rates as oil companies will be allowed to recoup losses they had accumulated on selling fuel at below cost in the last five months, another official said.

Puri had on Friday stated that international oil prices need to stay at $88 per barrel or fall below to bring some relief.

Since imports account for 85% of India's oil requirements, developments on the international markets have a direct impact on retail pump prices.

State-owned fuel retailers are supposed to revise the retail price of petrol and diesel daily in line with cost. But they froze rates for a record 137 days beginning November 4, 2021, just as states like Uttar Pradesh went to polls.

When the previous freeze expired on March 22 of this year, prices increased by Rs. 10 per litre in just over a fortnight before a new freeze started on April 7.

Petrol currently costs Rs 96.72 a litre and diesel Rs 89.62 in the national capital. This is down from Rs 105.41 a litre price on April 6 for petrol and Rs 96.67 a litre for diesel as the government cut excise duty to cool rates.

The new freeze meant accumulation of more losses, officials said.

Oil companies did not revise rates to help the government manage inflation which had already peaked to a multi-year high. It would have further spiked if petrol and diesel prices were increased in line with cost.

Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine sent shock waves through global energy markets. Initial price spikes turned into lingering price rises as the global community imposed sanctions on Russia's key exports. Brent was at $90.21 per barrel before the invasion and rose to a 14-year high of $140 on March 6.

Some of the heat has come out of oil markets in recent weeks on fears of a recession snipping away demand. China has seen crude oil imports fall 9 per cent last month as the country's zero-Covid policy has led to full or partial lockdowns in more than 70 cities since late August.