India's October wholesale price inflation climbs to over 12%, highest in five months

Inflation in the country is rising every day. The general public has once again suffered a major setback. In October, the wholesale price index (WPI) has increased to 12.54 per cent, from 10.66 per cent in September. According to government data, inflation has reached the top in the last 5 months.

Higher prices of primary goods along with food articles and fuel cost has also stiffened the October 2021 inflation.

Wholesale Price Index or Wholesale Price Index refers to the prices that one trader in the wholesale market charges from another trader. This is the reason why the condition of the general public is getting worse.

On a Year-on-Year basis, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data furnished by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has risen exponentially over October 2021, when it stood at 1.31 per cent.

"The high rate of inflation in October 2021 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, food products, crude petroleum and natural gas, chemicals and chemical products, etc., as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the ministry said in its review of 'Index Numbers of Wholesale Price in India' for October.

"The month over month change in WPI index for the month of October 2021 (as compared to September 2021) was 2.28 per cent."

According to the retail inflation data released on Friday, the inflation rate increased from 4.35 per cent to 4.48 per cent in October as compared to the month of September. However, this figure is within the RBI's inflation rate estimate of 2-6 per cent. Still, the impact of inflation on the general public is clearly visible.