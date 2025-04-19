The company reports that the new wells are already producing approximately 20 million cubic feet of natural gas and 122 barrels of crude oil daily, which could alleviate some of the energy strain on the country. This discovery is particularly timely, given Pakistan's high fuel prices, low foreign ex

Amidst Pakistan's energy crisis and economic challenges, a significant development has emerged with the discovery of new oil and gas reserves in the northwest. Mari Petroleum, a leading Pakistani energy firm, announced the confirmation of three new reserves within two months, which experts are calling a "major step forward" for the nation's energy sector.

The company reports that the new wells are already producing approximately 20 million cubic feet of natural gas and 122 barrels of crude oil daily, which could alleviate some of the energy strain on the country. This discovery is particularly timely, given Pakistan's high fuel prices, low foreign exchange reserves, and reliance on imported energy.

According to local media, these discoveries could significantly enhance energy security and lessen the impact of energy imports, which have strained Pakistan's fiscal balance. An industry analyst told Geo News, "These are significant developments." They added that while the immediate benefit is stability in domestic supply, careful management could attract international investors to explore Pakistan's untapped energy potential.

The discovery is being celebrated nationally as an opportunity to boost the country's long-term energy security. Mari Petroleum noted that the finds not only increase current production but also open up the area for further exploration.

Pakistan's fuel crisis has been exacerbated by global energy instability and declining domestic production. Experts suggest that unless there is strong management and investment in refining and storage, these new discoveries will offer only a temporary solution, given the ongoing increase in demand.