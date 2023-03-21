Search icon
This person is India's most valued celebrity of 2022 and it's not Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan or Akshay Kumar

Ranveer Singh is India's most valued celebrity in 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 07:58 PM IST

India's most valued celebrity

Ranveer Singh has been ranked as India's most valued celebrity of 2022, as per reports of corporate investigation and risk consulting firm, Kroll. Ranveer Singh has surpassed Virat Kohli with a brand value of $181.7 million. Before this, Virat Kohli was at the top spot for five years, according to reports, titled “Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2022: Beyond the Mainstream”.

Virat Kohli's brand value dropped in the last years after he left the captaincy of the men's cricket team. Now Virat Kohli is in the second spot with a brand value of $176.9 million. His brand value stood at over $237 million in 2020 but declined steeply in 2021 to $185.7 million.

The third spot is taken by Actor Akshay Kumar with a brand value of $153.6 million. With a valuation of $102.9 million, actress Alia Bhatt also retained the fourth spot and the title of the most valued female celebrity. While Deepika Padukone is in the fifth spot with a brand valuation of $82.9 million. 

Former cricketer MS Dhoni stood at the sixth spot with a brand value of over $80 million. Meanwhile, former Indian cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar entered the top-10 club in 2022, ranking eighth with a brand value of $73.6 million. Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan were other big names from the film industry that made it to the top 10 list of most valued celebrities.

