Leena Gandhi Tewari's purchase of two ultra-luxury sea facing duplex apartments, have broken all records. It is the most expensive property deal ever! Leena bought two duplexes, on the 32nd and 35th floors, in the residential tower Naman Xana,. The total carpet area of these two duplexes is 22,572 sq. ft. at ₹2.83 lakh/sq. ft. They cost a staggering Rs 703 Crore including taxes. The deal was valued at Rs 639 crore with an additional stamp duty payment.This sets a new national record, touching all heights of ultra-luxury.

According to a Hindustan Times report, 'it is the highest-ever price per square foot at ₹3,17,630, as per data from CRE Matrix. However, considering the combined RERA carpet area of over 11,000 sq ft, the effective per square foot price works out to approximately ₹2.83 lakh.'

Why is it so expensive?

1. Duplexes in Naman Xana: Naman Xana is a residential tower, developed by Shree Naman Group. It is situated at Flora Junction on Worli Sea Face. There are ultra-luxury properties in this tower.

2. Sea-facing: Leena's two duplexes both have a sea facing view. The 150-metre residential tower is near the Worli Sea face. It offers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea.

3. Neighbourhood: The location has good connectivity and easy access to the Bandra-worli sea link. It is located at one of the most posh areas of Mumbai. From fine dine restaurants and luxurious shopping malls, it has all. The properties here are also extremely lavish and expensive.

Who is Leena Gandhi Tewari?

Leena Gandhi Tewari, Chairperson of USV Pharmaceuticals, It was founded in 1961 by her grandfather, Vithal Balkrishna Gandhi. Leena pursued B.Com from the University of Bombay. For higher studeis, she moved abroad and pursued an MBA from Boston University. She is amrried yo Prashant, managing director of USV Pharmaceuticals. Her children, one an MIT PhD and, other- a Boston CS graduat, now serve on the USV board. Her net worth is US$2.6 billion, making her one of the richest Indians.

(Photo credit: Naman Xana and Talati & Partners website)