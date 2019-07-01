India's manufacturing sector growth moderates in June: PMI

Headlines

Tejas: Teaser of Kangana Ranaut's aerial actioner to be unveiled on this date

'Felt like we are in Karachi...': Mohammad Rizwan reflects on Pakistan team's reception in Hyderabad

GATE 2024 registration last date extended, latest update here

Meet Ritesh Agarwal, OYO Rooms' founder who joins Shark Tank India 3 as new Shark

This actor played cricket for Delhi U-19 team; faced Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, left cricket due to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PM Modi took country forward on the path of progress: Amit Shah in Gujarat

Tejas: Teaser of Kangana Ranaut's aerial actioner to be unveiled on this date

'Felt like we are in Karachi...': Mohammad Rizwan reflects on Pakistan team's reception in Hyderabad

Indian bowlers with most ODI wickets in 2023

Razia Sultan: Lesser-known facts sbout Delhi's first female ruler

10 health benefits of eating walnuts daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

World Cup 2023: Know how much 'money' the participating countries will get from this World Cup

Ganapath Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon Starrer Ganapath Teaser Sets The Internet On Fire

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Tejas: Teaser of Kangana Ranaut's aerial actioner to be unveiled on this date

Meet Ritesh Agarwal, OYO Rooms' founder who joins Shark Tank India 3 as new Shark

This actor played cricket for Delhi U-19 team; faced Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, left cricket due to…

HomeBusiness

Business

India's manufacturing sector growth moderates in June: PMI

The IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was at 52.1 in June, down from May's three-month high of 52.7, indicating a slight setback in the Indian manufacturing sector.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 01, 2019, 12:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian manufacturing sector growth moderated in June, largely owing to softer increase in new work intakes, which in turn translated into slower rises in output and employment, a monthly survey said Monday.

The IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was at 52.1 in June, down from May's three-month high of 52.7, indicating a slight setback in the Indian manufacturing sector. This is the 23rd consecutive month that the manufacturing PMI has remained above the 50-point mark. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below that denotes contraction. "Gauges of factory orders, production, employment and exports remained inside growth territory, but rates of expansion softened in all cases as domestic and international demand showed some signs of fading," said Pollyanna de Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit.

According to the survey, consumer goods was the key source of growth, where robust increases in sales, output and employment were registered.Modest expansions in production and new work were noted in the intermediate goods category, but jobs stagnated.At the same time, operating conditions in the capital goods sector were broadly unchanged.

Meanwhile, growth of new export orders also showed signs of weakness."Also, a further decline in unfinished business points to excess capacity among goods producers, meaning that job creation may come to a halt in the near term should demand growth fail to revive," Lima added. On the prices front, June data continued to show only a moderate increase in input costs and enabled firms to lower charges.
Easing price pressure might prompt the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to continue with its dovish stance in its upcoming policy review in August.

In the June review, RBI had cut key lending rates by 0.25 per cent for the third time this year to spur economic growth. "Firms tried to boost sales by offering price discounts for their goods, in light of subdued rises in cost burdens. Tamed cost inflation may assist competitive pricing and lift demand to a meaningful extent as we head into the second half of 2019." Going ahead, manufacturers remained upbeat about growth prospects in June, with marketing initiatives, stable political conditions and forecasts of a pick-up in demand underpinning positive sentiment. However, the degree of optimism weakened slightly from that recorded in May. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

School Holidays in October 2023: Schools to be closed for these days, check complete list here

Honda Activa Limited Edition scooter launched in India, price starts at Rs 80,734

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance partners with Indian designer, introduces easy-to-wear AFEW Rahul Mishra label

'Man keeps defining humanity': Ratan Tata's Instagram post about lost dog wins netizens' heart

October 2023 festival calendar: Durga puja to Dussehra; check full list

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE