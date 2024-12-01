The bank remained the third most valued domestic firm after Mukesh Ambani's Reliance and Tata Group's TCS.

Several Indian companies saw a major increase in their market cap last week after the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 685.68 points or 0.86 per cent, and the NSE Nifty climbed 223.85 points or 0.93 per cent. Among them was India's largest bank, HDFC Bank, which added Rs 39,513.97 crore in five days (Monday to Friday). The bank's market cap reached Rs 13,73,932.11 crore on Friday. The share price of HDFC closed at Rs 1,795.50.

HDFC Bank is the largest bank in India in terms of market cap, while SBI is the largest government bank in the country. Its market cap climbed Rs 20,482 crore to Rs 7,48,775.62 crore in the same period. The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued firms surged Rs 2,29,589.86 crore last week, with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) emerging as the biggest gainer. The valuation of the state-run company jumped Rs 60,656.72 crore to Rs 6,23,202.02 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, ITC and Hindustan Unilever. HDFC Bank announced its Q2 results in October 2024, reporting a rise of 5.3 per cent in standalone net profit at Rs 16,821 crore, compared to Rs 15,976 crore in the corresponding period last year.

(With inputs from PTI)