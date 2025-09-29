India's industrial growth slows to ... amid US tariffs on Russian oil imports

Ratan Tata's TCS forces 80,000 employees to resign? Details here
BUSINESS
India’s industrial output slowed to 4% in August 2025 from 4.3% in July, hit by weak consumer demand and US tariffs on Russian oil imports. Manufacturing, capital goods, and consumer non-durables dragged growth, while mining and infrastructure showed resilience.
At a time when the US President Donald Trump has imposed a 25 per cent punitive additional tariff on India for buying Russian oil over and above the base tariffs of 25 per cent, the industrial output in the country has slowed down. The industrial activity in India slowed to 4% in August 2025 from its 6-month high growth of 4.3% in July. The main reason has been the reduced demands in the sectors of the consumer durables and non-durables sectors, as well as slower growth in manufacturing, capital goods, and infrastructure sectors, government data showed.
(With inputs from PIB.)