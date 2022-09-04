Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

India's GDP is likely to overtake China as the third-largest economy: SBI reports

According to the SBI analysis, India overtook the UK to become the world's fifth-largest economy as early as December 2021.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 01:55 PM IST

India's GDP is likely to overtake China as the third-largest economy: SBI reports
India's GDP is likely to overtake China as the third-largest economy: SBI reports
SBI reports that India is likely to become the third largest economy by 2029 -- up seven places since 2014 when the country was ranked 10th. India is currently ranked fifth largest economy.
 
"The path taken by India since 2014 reveals the country is likely to get the tag of third largest economy by 2029," the report said.
 
According to a research paper from SBI's Economic Research Department, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate for FY23 is predicted to be between 6.7 and 7.7%, although given the current state of the world economy, 6-6.5% growth is to be expected.
 
Friday's Bloomberg report stated that India had surpassed Britain to take over as the fifth-largest economy in the world. The IMF's GDP statistics showed that India increased its lead during the first quarter. However, the SBI analysis states that as of December 2021, India had overtaken the UK as the world's fifth-largest economy.
 
"The share of India's GDP is now at 3.5 per cent, as against 2.6 per cent in 2014, and is likely to cross 4 per cent in 2027, which is the current share of Germany in global GDP," the report added.
 
The research also discussed how China's economy is expected to slow down in terms of new investment aspirations, which will benefit India's economy.
 
"Global tech major Apple's decision to shift part of its production of its flagship iPhone 14 for worldwide shipping from India, with a negligible time lag of a few weeks post its launch on September 7, bears testimony to such an optimism," it added.
 
India, however, continues to trail behind the majority of global economies in terms of GDP per capita. According to data from the World Bank, its GDP per capita was $2,277 in 2021, whereas the UK's was $47,334. At $12,556 in 2021, China's per capita income was nearly six times more than India’s. 
 
GDP numbers released by the National Statistical Office, on August 31 for the first quarter of FY23 showed that the Indian economy grew 13.5 per cent. The GDP growth rate was lower than the 16.2 per cent forecast by the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee.
 
The Indian economy had registered a GDP growth of 20.1 per cent in Q1FY22, owing to a low base.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
British couple names newborn after Indian dish 'Pakora', internet goes berserk
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.