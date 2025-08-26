Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

From Rohit Saraf–Sanya Malhotra to Ibrahim Ali Khan–Sreeleela: Top 6 fresh Bollywood pairs to watch in 2025

Automating Instagram Likes with a Faster Growth Plan for 2025

Asia Cup 2025: 7 Indian players who are set to debut this year

Chat with Astrologer Online For Free: Instant Guidance for Life’s Big Questions

When is Ganesh Visarjan 2025? Check date, puja rituals, bank holidays

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone in MAJOR trouble? FIR filed against superstars marketing defective...

Exclusive: Swara Bhasker, Fawad Ahmad on Pati Patni aur Panga, next reality show in politician's wishlist: 'Agni pariksha chalegi, par Bigg Boss nahi'

India's GDP growth rate for April-June quarter slows down to ..., says Reuters polls, what may happen after US Tariffs kick in?

Meet Rishabh Agarwal, IIT grad, hired by Mark Zuckerberg for Meta Superintelligence Labs, now resigned due to...

Weather today: MET issues advisory for continuous rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir amid sharp rise in water levels

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Rohit Saraf–Sanya Malhotra to Ibrahim Ali Khan–Sreeleela: Top 6 fresh Bollywood pairs to watch in 2025

From Rohit Saraf–Sanya Malhotra to Ibrahim Ali Khan–Sreeleela: Top 6 fresh Bolly

Automating Instagram Likes with a Faster Growth Plan for 2025

Automating Instagram Likes with a Faster Growth Plan for 2025

Asia Cup 2025: 7 Indian players who are set to debut this year

Asia Cup 2025: 7 Indian players who are set to debut this year

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

India's GDP growth rate for April-June quarter slows down to ..., says Reuters polls, what may happen after US Tariffs kick in?

An opinion poll of economists, conducted by Reuters, has found that due to weak consumer demand and reduced private investment, the growth rate of Asia's third-largest economy slowed down.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 04:44 PM IST

India's GDP growth rate for April-June quarter slows down to ..., says Reuters polls, what may happen after US Tariffs kick in?
India's GDP growth rate (Representative Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Did India's GDP growth rate come down to 6.7% during the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26? An opinion poll of economists, conducted by Reuters, has found that due to weak consumer demand and reduced private investment, the growth rate of Asia's third-largest economy slowed down.

Capex goes up, repo rate comes down

The government increased capital expenditure by 52% year-on-year, reaching around Rs 2.8 trillion. It was followed by the announcement to slash the GST rates by Diwali so that the consumption may increase.
The Reserve Bank of India also contributed to spurring demand and growth by gradually slashing the repo rate by 75 basis points. However, some of the commercial banks are yet to pass on the lower interest rates to the consumers. The reduced repo rate has had a muted response on the Indian economy. The repo rate is the interest rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks and financial institutions. 

 

Reuters polls 

According to a poll of 70 economists, conducted by Reuters between August 18 and 26, the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate has slowed to 6.7% from 7.4% in the previous quarter. The Reuters poll found that India's GDP growth slowed down to 6.5% this quarter, 6.3% in October-December, and 6.2% in January-March. It was forecast that the average growth rate for this fiscal year may be 6.3%, the slowest in five years.

What may happen after 50% US tariff kicks in?

Analysts apprehend that the growth rate may go further down after the additional tariffs of 25% above the base tariffs of 25% kick in. Indian exporters may find it extremely difficult to sell their products with a cumulative tariff of 50%. The labor-intensive sectors like footwear, textiles, readymade garments, and diamonds employ lakhs of workers. If the exports fall, the manufacturing and the ancillary units may be closed down, and hundreds of thousands of workers may be thrown out of a job. It has been estimated that the annual GDP growth rate may fall by about 0.30% due to the increased US tariffs. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From Street of Chennai to Wall Street, How Vijay Kumar Sridharan Became a Force to Reckon with in FinTechs of America
Chennai to Wall Street: Vijay Sridharan's FinTech Journey
Massive LPG Tanker Explosion in Hoshiarpur: Fire kills 3, destroys 30 shops; rescue operation underway
Massive LPG Tanker Explosion in Hoshiarpur: Fire kills 3, destroys 30 shops
Anant Ambani's Vantara releases statement after Supreme Court's SIT order, says 'committed to transparency...'
Anant Ambani's Vantara releases statement after Supreme Court's SIT order
Viral video shows couple singing Mohammed Rafi classic with their father, internet moved by heartfelt performance
Viral video shows couple singing Mohammed Rafi classic with their father, intern
From Mani Ratnam to Priyadarshan, S Shankar: 5 South Indian directors who found success in Bollywood with their films
5 South Indian directors who found success in Bollywood with their films
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE