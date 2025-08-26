India's GDP growth rate for April-June quarter slows down to ..., says Reuters polls, what may happen after US Tariffs kick in?

From Rohit Saraf–Sanya Malhotra to Ibrahim Ali Khan–Sreeleela: Top 6 fresh Bollywood pairs to watch in 2025
Did India's GDP growth rate come down to 6.7% during the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26? An opinion poll of economists, conducted by Reuters, has found that due to weak consumer demand and reduced private investment, the growth rate of Asia's third-largest economy slowed down.
The government increased capital expenditure by 52% year-on-year, reaching around Rs 2.8 trillion. It was followed by the announcement to slash the GST rates by Diwali so that the consumption may increase.
The Reserve Bank of India also contributed to spurring demand and growth by gradually slashing the repo rate by 75 basis points. However, some of the commercial banks are yet to pass on the lower interest rates to the consumers. The reduced repo rate has had a muted response on the Indian economy. The repo rate is the interest rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks and financial institutions.
According to a poll of 70 economists, conducted by Reuters between August 18 and 26, the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate has slowed to 6.7% from 7.4% in the previous quarter. The Reuters poll found that India's GDP growth slowed down to 6.5% this quarter, 6.3% in October-December, and 6.2% in January-March. It was forecast that the average growth rate for this fiscal year may be 6.3%, the slowest in five years.
Analysts apprehend that the growth rate may go further down after the additional tariffs of 25% above the base tariffs of 25% kick in. Indian exporters may find it extremely difficult to sell their products with a cumulative tariff of 50%. The labor-intensive sectors like footwear, textiles, readymade garments, and diamonds employ lakhs of workers. If the exports fall, the manufacturing and the ancillary units may be closed down, and hundreds of thousands of workers may be thrown out of a job. It has been estimated that the annual GDP growth rate may fall by about 0.30% due to the increased US tariffs.