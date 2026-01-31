FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-NCR weather: Cold wave intensifies, air quality in 'poor' category, AQI at 271; check IMD forecast

India’s GDP can grow 7.5% with capital efficiency, 30% savings rate: CEA Anantha Nageswaran

Epstein Files Case Update: Justice dept releases over 3 million documents, thousands of videos and images

How may Sunetra Pawar's appointment as Dy CM change Maharashtra's political dynamics?

US President Donald Trump issues statement on Russia-Ukraine peace deal, says 'Very close to getting a settlement'

Gold, silver prices today, January 31, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji's cop drama crushed under Border 2 mania, opens slighthy better than Mardaani 2

Border 2 box office collection day 8: Sunny Deol and his paltan march into 2nd week with full force, earns Rs 320 crore

The Kerala Story 2 teaser: Netizens thrash Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha's 'propoganda movie', slam makers: 'Yeh kya bakwas hai'

CM Rekha Gupta's Delhi Government set to built rehab and reform centre for juveniles in Alipur; what facilities will be provided?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi-NCR weather: Cold wave intensifies, air quality in 'poor' category, AQI at 271; check IMD forecast

Delhi-NCR weather: Cold wave intensifies, air quality in 'poor', AQI at 271

India’s GDP can grow 7.5% with capital efficiency, 30% savings rate: CEA Anantha Nageswaran

India’s GDP can grow 7.5% with capital efficiency, 30% savings rate: CEA Anantha

Epstein Files Case Update: Justice dept releases over 3 million documents, thousands of videos and images

Epstein Files Case Update: Justice dept releases over 3 million linked documents

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars

AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

India’s GDP can grow 7.5% with capital efficiency, 30% savings rate: CEA Anantha Nageswaran

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Friday said India’s robust economic growth is possible with a savings rate of around 30 per cent, however, this would be possible if policy reforms continue to improve capital efficiency and reduce costs of investment.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 31, 2026, 08:56 AM IST

India’s GDP can grow 7.5% with capital efficiency, 30% savings rate: CEA Anantha Nageswaran
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran says Viksit Bharat targets achievable with 30% savings rate, capital efficiency
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran on Friday said India’s robust economic growth is possible with a savings rate of around 30 per cent, however, this would be possible if policy reforms continue to improve capital efficiency and reduce costs of investment. When asked how India can meet the ambitious growth targets of Viksit Bharat with a relatively modest savings rate, in an interview with ANI, Nageswaran replied by emphasising on efficient use of capital and not just the volume of investment necessary for the growth outcome.  

He also emphasised on the fact that infrastructure development, deregulation, ease of doing business, and process reforms are also necessary to lower the Incremental Capital Output Ratio (ICOR). “With a 30% savings rate, India can still reach around 7.5% real GDP growth if capital efficiency improves,” he said, as he lauded the strong performance of the services sector, the CEA said manufacturing continues to require focused attention. 

“To attract global value chains, there is a need for stable and predictable tax policies, simpler processes, better logistics, last-mile connectivity, affordable power, access to land, smoother approval mechanisms, and a strong talent ecosystem. We have been working on all these areas and need to continue to do so,” he said. When asked whether the Centre would recommend a specific percentage of GDP for states to spend on such measures, Nageswaran said no such quantitative target was being proposed. 

“States already operate within fiscal deficit and debt parameters. The focus should be on the quality of expenditure rather than just the quantum.” He also cautioned about unintended behavioral effects of unconditional cash transfers, particularly on labour availability. Addressing concerns over the rupee's depreciation despite low domestic inflation, Nageswaran said, “India remains a capital-importing country. When capital flows are weaker, the currency inevitably feels the impact. That is what we are seeing.” 

On Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), the CEA noted that while net FDI inflows appear weak, gross FDI into India is actually rising. He attributed the softness in net figures to global factors, profit repatriation from older investments, geopolitical uncertainties, and increased outward direct investment (ODI) by Indian companies seeking to access overseas markets. 

“These are short-term factors. India's long-term attractiveness remains intact,” he said while expressing confidence that as global uncertainties ease, net FDI inflows would improve and the need for Indian firms to invest abroad would also moderate. Speaking on the question around quality of education in the schools remains a concern, and what policies are required improve the school dropout rates, CEA said, “India has largely addressed the issue of school enrolment. Dropout rates are influenced by social, cultural, and economic factors. Rising household incomes could reduce the pressure on families to withdraw children from school for work.” 

He also highlighted the role of better teaching methods, nutritious meals, and engaging curricula in retaining students and improving learning outcomes. Responding to criticism that India spends a relatively low share of GDP on public health and education, Nageswaran said combined spending by the Centre and states is higher than commonly perceived. More importantly, he argued that outcomes matter more than headline spending numbers. 

“Outlays do not automatically translate into outcomes. If we can achieve the same or better results with lower spending by reducing leakages and improving efficiency, then the amount spent alone should not be the sole measure of success.” 


(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi-NCR weather: Cold wave intensifies, air quality in 'poor' category, AQI at 271; check IMD forecast
Delhi-NCR weather: Cold wave intensifies, air quality in 'poor', AQI at 271
India’s GDP can grow 7.5% with capital efficiency, 30% savings rate: CEA Anantha Nageswaran
India’s GDP can grow 7.5% with capital efficiency, 30% savings rate: CEA Anantha
Epstein Files Case Update: Justice dept releases over 3 million documents, thousands of videos and images
Epstein Files Case Update: Justice dept releases over 3 million linked documents
How may Sunetra Pawar's appointment as Dy CM change Maharashtra's political dynamics?
How may Sunetra Pawar's appointment as Dy CM change Maharashtra's politics
US President Donald Trump issues statement on Russia-Ukraine peace deal, says 'Very close to getting a settlement'
US President Donald Trump issues statement on Russia-Ukraine peace deal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars
AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights
Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as NCP chief, wife Sunetra Pawar, uncle Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel or Dhanajay Munde?
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as next NCP chief?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement