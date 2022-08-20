India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $570.74 billion

forex

India`s foreign exchange (forex) reserves fell by $2.238 billion to $570.74 billion for the week ended August 12, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed. India`s forex reserves have declined sharply in recent weeks as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold dollars to defend the rupee. There was a sharp drop in the foreign currency assets during the week under review. India`s foreign currency assets, which are the biggest component of the forex reserves, slumped by $2.652 billion to $506.994 billion during the week ended August 12, according to the Reserve Bank of India`s weekly statistical supplement. Expressed in US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-dollar currencies like the Euro, UK`s Pound Sterling and Japanese Yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. All other components of the country`s forex reserves rose during the week under review. The value of gold reserves rose by $305 million to $40.618 billion during the week ended August 12. The value of India`s Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund rose by $102 million to $18.133 billion during the week under review, the RBI data showed. India`s reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $7 million to $4.994 billion during the week ended August 12, as per the RBI Weekly Statistical Supplement.

(Source:ANI)