BUSINESS

India's first semiconductor chip to be launched in...; project to create 29,000 jobs, 6 states to have...

The first-ever 'Made in India' semiconductor chips are expected to roll out of the assembly lines by the end of 2025. The government has approved the Semicon India programme with a total outlay of Rs 76,000 crore. The project will create more than 29,000 jobs in India.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 08:40 PM IST

India's first semiconductor chip to be launched in December 2025.

The first-ever 'Made in India' semiconductor chips are expected to roll out of the assembly lines by the end of 2025, Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, said. “The first packaged chip is expected to be out by December, 2025,” the Minister said told ANI, besides underlining the status of India's nascent yet progressing semiconductor ecosystem. The government has laid a pathway towards an India that will build chips for the world, aligned across the supply chain, from assembly/testing to design, and manufacturing to exports, the minister said.

What benefits will semiconductor chips have in India?

The government has approved the Semicon India programme with a total outlay of Rs 76,000 crore for the development of the semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in the country. As on date, the government has approved 10 semiconductor manufacturing projects with a cumulative investment of more than Rs 1.60 lakh crore in 6 states - Gujarat, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. “The approved projects are under various phases of implementation and are expected to start commercial production in 1-5 year time frame,” he said in his response.

These projects, according to the minister, are expected to generate more than 29,000 direct jobs, depending on the maturity of factory automation. Further, to strengthen semiconductor manufacturing, and creating a semiconductor ecosystem in the country, the government has entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the US, European Union, Japan and Singapore.Semiconductor manufacturing is a very complex and a Technology intensive sector which requires specialised skilled manpower.

The government is also shaping skilled manpower in the semiconductor design sector and providing EDA tools to design semiconductor chips, the minister said. A 'Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme' was also approved as part of the Semicon India Programme with an overall outlay of Rs 1000 Crore to nurture the entrepreneurship ecosystem by way of encouraging and supporting the design and deep tech start-ups involved in the semiconductor design ecosystem in the country. 


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

