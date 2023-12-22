India's 'Cola King' Ravi Jaipuria targets global market with Rs 1320 crore deal, net worth reaches Rs 120570 crore

His company Varun Beverages Ltd accounts for 90 per cent of PepsiCo's beverage sales volume in India. Its revenue was Rs 13,390.5 crore in 2022.

Ravi Jaipur, popularly known as India's cola king, is expanding his business to global markets. His Gurgaon-based Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL) announced on Tuesday that it would acquire South Africa’s BevCo along with its wholly-owned subsidiaries for 13.2 billion rupees (around Rs 1320 crore). VBL is PepsiCo's largest franchise bottler. BevCo holds the rights to produce PepsiCo’s non-alcoholic beverages in the African nation. Shares of Varun Beverages jumped 7% on the news, reaching an all-time high of 1,253.40 rupees.

The 68-year-old billionaire's net worth reached $14.5 billion on Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires Ranking, as of December 22. This is around Rs 120570 crore on Friday. VBL accounts for 90 per cent of PepsiCo's beverage sales volume in India. Its revenue was Rs 13,390.5 crore in 2022.

Bevco holds franchise rights from PepsiCo in South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini. It also has distribution rights for Namibia and Botswana. It also owns beverage brands such as Refreshhh, a high caffeine content drink, Reboost, an energy drink, Coo-ee, a carbonated drink in classic flavours and JIVE, which is a fizzy Lemonade.

The "proposed transaction is at an enterprise level is valued at ZAR 3 billion (Rs 1,320 crore)," it said. VBL expects to complete the transaction, which is "cash consideration" before July 31, 2024. Bevco had a net revenue of Rs 1,590 crore in FY23, the filing added.

READ | Meet man who leads company of $ 2.3 billion turnover group, son of Indian billionaire, fitness enthusiast

South Africa is the largest soft drinks market in the African continent, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3 per cent for the next four years till 2027. "The rising affluence of South African households has resulted in urbanization, coupled with longer workdays and emerging interest from female consumers, which has contributed to the growth in the Industry," said VBL

Besides, in a separate filing, VBL informed it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Jharkhand on December 18, 2023, for its proposed manufacturing plant in Patratu, Jharkhand. This plant will have "a total capital outlay of approximately Rs 450 crore when fully commissioned in due course," it said.

(With inputs from PTI)