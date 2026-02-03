India's big trade deal win: US, European Union lower tariffs; '2 deals in 2 weeks', What's the catch?

With the lack of an official agreement document, there have been interpretations and speculations about the India-US trade deal, creating uncertainty amidst celebrations. What do India's trade deals win suggests?

After much delay and tensions, India and the United States have finally agreed to a trade deal under which tariffs on Made in India goods would be reduced to 18 per cent, effective immediately. US President Donald Trump announced the deal, stating that India will also reduce non-tariff barriers on US goods to zero. It also states India has agreed to stop buying Russian oil and increase imports from the US and potentially Venezuela. In addition, $500 Billion Commitment has been made between India and the US, wherein New Delhi reportedly promised to purchase $500 billion worth of US energy, technology, agricultural products, coal, and other goods.

With the lack of an official agreement document, there have been interpretations and speculations about the India-US trade deal, creating uncertainty amidst celebrations. The gap between announced terms and fine print is where the real story unfolds. Also, the deal arrives moments after India and the European Union finalised a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), dubbed the "Mother of all Deals" covering nearly 25% of global GDP. Under the agreement, India will reduce tariffs on over 97% of EU exports, including machinery, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals; Tariffs on cars will decrease from 110% to 10% over time; enhanced access for services and investment, promoting SME cooperation; and zero-duty access to the EU market for Indian textiles, boosting exports.

India's Trade Deal Win: What's the catch?

Anil Talreja, Partner, Deloitte India, calls it “‘All Engines Firing’ moment of the Government as two of the largest trade deals were signed with nations which cover more than half of the World Economy within the last couple of weeks. He feels it is a clear indication of the keenness of India to be engaged with the World to enhance its trade with them and to make the most of the current geo-economic situation”



“2:2:50 – 2 deals in 2 weeks with nations of more than $50 trillion in economic size. The common factor here is ‘India’. As we reflected on the current economic order, India has seized every opportunity to make its place in the Global trade. We are now very well positioned to make this a big success for us," he says. “Opening its large consumer markets for the European and US companies will turbocharge India’s Growth story. Along with the announcements on the manufacturing sector in the Budget, this has the potential to increase productivity and per capita income and to also increase the standard of living and create the niche position in the World Order which India truly deserves," he adds.

Though the proposed trade deal between India and the US is expected to lower reciprocal tariff rates, boosting export, maufacturing sector, certain US tariffs imposed under Section 232 (national security) will likely remain, says Gulzar Didwania, Partner, Deloitte India. "Certain U.S. tariffs, particularly those imposed under Section 232 (national security), on products such as steel, aluminium, copper, automobiles, auto components and other goods, are expected to remain in effect. As a result, an estimated portion of India’s exports to the U.S. will continue to face higher tariffs despite the trade deal. At this stage, formal legal or procedural documentation outlining the exact scope, timelines, or enforcement mechanisms for this agreement has not been published by either of the Governments ," he adds.