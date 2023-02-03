Search icon
India’s banking sector resilient and stable: RBI amid concerns over Adani Group crisis

The Reserve Bank of India also said that it is constantly monitoring the banking sector.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 07:27 PM IST

File Photo

Mumbai: Amid concerns over banks' exposure to the embattled Adani Group, the Reserve Bank on Friday said India's banking sector is resilient and stable, and the central bank maintains constant vigil on the lenders.

Responding to media reports expressing concern about the exposure of Indian banks to a "business conglomerate", the Reserve Bank said in a statement that it is constantly monitoring the banking sector. However, the RBI did not name the Adani Group.

As per the current assessment, the RBI said, "the banking sector remains resilient and stable. Various parameters relating to capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity, provision coverage and profitability are healthy."

"As the regulator and supervisor, the RBI maintains a constant vigil on the banking sector and on individual banks with a view to maintain financial stability. The RBI has a Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC) database system where the banks report their exposure of Rs 5 crore and above which is used for monitoring purposes," the central bank said.

The RBI, the statement said, remains vigilant and continues to monitor the stability of the Indian banking sector. It further said that banks are also in compliance with the Large Exposure Framework (LEF) guidelines issued by the RBI.

READ | FM Nirmala Sitharaman's big assurance on Adani Group crisis, risk to SBI and LIC

 

Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Suriya in Vikram, powerful cameos of the year
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
5 most expensive outfits worn by actors in Bollywood movies
XXX star Aabha Paul stuns in sexy outfits, drops hot photos and videos
XXX fame Aabha Paul mesmerises fans with her hot photos and videos
First-image
FM Nirmala Sitharaman's big assurance on Adani Group crisis, risk to LIC and SBI
