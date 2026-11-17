India's astrology industry is booming, driven by apps and AI services. Explore its growing business, consumer concerns, emotional dependence and calls for regulation.

A customer, who did not wish to disclose their identity, recounted an unpleasant experience with one of the leading astrology apps, where a paid consultation ended abruptly before the astrologer could provide an answer. Having approached the platform with questions about certain aspects of life, the user recharged their account multiple times in the hope of finding a resolution. They then consulted another astrologer, only to be left disappointed again, with their concerns unanswered and their money spent.

The experience raises questions about growing consumer concerns surrounding paid astrology platforms, where users can end up spending money on repeated consultations, account recharges and follow-up sessions without necessarily receiving the clarity they seek. When a paid consultation is cut short, who is accountable — the individual astrologer, the app or both? What recourse do consumers have if a service is incomplete or a platform's claims are misleading?

Astrology may be a matter of personal belief, but selling consultations is a commercial activity. And as the industry expands, another question becomes increasingly relevant: are people simply seeking guidance, or are some becoming dependent on repeated predictions and reassurance during uncertain phases of life?

India's astrology boom: A multi-billion-dollar business

India's astrology industry is witnessing rapid growth, driven by digital consultations and AI-powered services. RedSeer estimated the overall market at over $7 billion in May 2024, with the online segment valued at $102–106 million and projected to grow nearly tenfold by FY2030. Elev8 Venture Partners later pegged the market at $12.5 billion.

The digital boom is reflected in company revenues. Astrotalk reported FY26 revenue of Rs 1,823 crore, up 55%, while InstaAstro's revenue more than doubled to Rs 111.26 crore. Astroyogi and AstroSage reported FY25 revenues of Rs 96.3 crore and Rs 84 crore, respectively, as cited by Tracxn.

The figures highlight how astrology is evolving into a sizeable digital business, spanning paid consultations, subscriptions, personalised reports and AI-powered services.

Faith or commercialisation: How much should an astrology consultation cost?

Dr Mukesh Shastri, award-winning astrologer and Vastu expert based in Delhi, says people's expectations of astrologers have changed over the years.

“People's expectations of astrologers have changed. Today, a great many people consult astrologers not only to know the future but also to understand the problems in their lives and make the right decisions. Uncertainty and upheaval in work and business, career, marriage, children, family matters and financial circumstances take a real mental toll on people,” Shastri said.

However, he cautions against exploiting the emotional vulnerability of people seeking guidance.

“The problem begins when a person is frightened or confused into repeatedly seeking consultations or buying expensive remedies. The purpose of service fees and advice in astrological services should be clear. Clients should be free to decide according to their own needs and financial situation. A good astrologer should know a full range of remedies so that suitable options exist for every person's financial circumstances,” he said.

Shastri added that the industry should not be judged entirely by the conduct of a few practitioners. “Many people in this field are doing their work responsibly and well. What the field needs are professionally sensible astrologers who put honesty, transparency and the interests of clients first, and who work in the spirit of public welfare rather than personal gain.” The issue, therefore, is not necessarily fixing a uniform fee but ensuring consumers understand per-minute rates, wallet deductions, minimum charges, cancellation conditions and refund policies before paying.

What does the law say about paid astrology services?

India does not currently have a dedicated regulatory framework exclusively governing commercial astrology consultations or astrology apps. However, paid services may fall within the scope of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, depending on the nature of the transaction.

The law protects consumers against deficient services, unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements. B. Shravanth Shanker, Managing Partner, B. Shanker Advocates LLP, calls for a structured regulatory framework that safeguards consumers while respecting freedom of belief.

“From a legal standpoint, the astrology industry requires a structured regulatory framework to prevent consumer exploitation while respecting freedom of belief. The legal framework should incorporate mandatory disclosure of qualifications and nature of services, regulation of advertisements and misleading claims, transparent pricing and refund policies, data - protection safeguards, and an effective grievance redressal mechanism,” Shanker said.

He added that claims involving health, fertility, marriage and financial prosperity require particular scrutiny, while online platforms must be accountable for practitioners operating through them. Such safeguards, he said, would strengthen transparency without interfering with individual faith.

Tushar Kumar, Advocate, Supreme Court of India, argues that regulation should focus on commercial conduct rather than passing judgment on personal beliefs.

“The case for regulating the commercial astrology industry must be understood not as an attempt by the State to sit in judgment over matters of faith, tradition or individual belief, but as a question of consumer protection in an increasingly organised and monetised marketplace,” Kumar said.

He added: “The law ought to be particularly vigilant where commercial solicitation is founded upon fear, vulnerability or an asserted certainty of outcome which is inherently incapable of objective substantiation.”

Kumar believes platforms should also be accountable for the services they facilitate and monetise.

“Online platforms should, at the minimum, be required to verify the identity of persons offering paid consultations, disclose their stated qualifications and experience, display fees and refund conditions transparently, preserve appropriate transactional records and maintain an effective grievance-redressal mechanism.” He further argued that platforms should not automatically be allowed to avoid responsibility by describing themselves as technology intermediaries.

Why do consumers keep returning to astrology platforms?

Dr Abhinit Kumar, Senior Consultant, Psychiatry, ShardaCare – Healthcity, says the growing interest in astrology, tarot and horoscope consultations reflects people's need for certainty and reassurance during unpredictable situations.

“From a psychological perspective, the growing interest in astrology, tarot readings and horoscope consultations reflects people's need to find certainty, reassurance and a sense of control during unpredictable situations. Relationships, marriage, career decisions and financial difficulties often involve uncertainty, and individuals may struggle with the fear of making the wrong choice,” Kumar said.

He explains that confirmation bias and the Barnum effect can reinforce belief in predictions, particularly when they appear to match personal experiences.

“Emotional investment and selective memory can further reinforce these beliefs, even when several other predictions have failed to materialise,” he said.

Kumar also cautions that astrology and AI-led consultations should not be confused with professional mental healthcare.

“However, there is a fundamental difference between offering reassurance through predictions and providing evidence-based mental health care,” he said.

He warns that repeated consultations can create a reassurance-seeking cycle, with people returning for more readings when uncertainty resurfaces. Fear-based predictions and expensive remedies can further exploit this vulnerability.

AI astrology: A new business model, but are safeguards adequate?

Artificial intelligence is emerging as another major force in the astrology industry. Platforms are increasingly using AI to generate personalised reports, interpret birth charts and respond to user queries instantly.

Arvind M. Subbarao, Co-founder and CEO of iMeUsWe, describes AI as a major shift in how astrology is accessed and experienced in India. However, he stressed that platforms must be transparent about the nature and limitations of their services.

“Consumers should know whether they are interacting with AI or a human astrologer, what astrological framework is being used, and the limitations of the guidance. AI can improve the consistency of calculations and the interpretation of established astrological frameworks, but it cannot establish the certainty of an astrological prediction. Platforms must avoid exaggerated claims and fear-based messaging,” Subbarao said.



He also flagged data privacy concerns, noting that platforms may collect birth details, family relationships and sensitive personal information shared during conversations.

Vikram Labhe, Founder and CEO of Melooha, says demand for digital astrology is driven by faith, convenience and personalised guidance. Unlike traditional platforms that charge by the minute, Melooha offers bundles of five, 10 or 20 questions. The company also reports a repeat purchase rate of over 60%, with more than 20% of repeat purchasers making five or more transactions.

Explaining its approach to consumer protection, Labhe said: “Our philosophy is straightforward: Never use fear, anxiety or emotional vulnerability to drive purchases." He clarified that Melooha does not have human astrologers providing consultations. “Ultimately, our goal is to give people clarity and perspective, not fear—and guidance, not dependency,” Labhe added.

Who is watching the industry? What safeguards are needed?

The expansion of paid astrology services does not necessarily call for government intervention in personal beliefs. The more immediate question is how commercial services built around those beliefs should be held accountable.

Shastri supports a balance between self-regulation and government oversight, suggesting that astrologers' associations establish their own code of conduct while existing laws address misleading advertisements, unfair trade practices and exploitation.

“The purpose of oversight is not to interfere with people's faith, but to ensure that no one is cheated or defrauded in the name of faith. As transparency and accountability grow in the profession, the credibility of honest astrologers will also be strengthened, and public trust will rise,” Shastri said.

Consumer VOICE CEO Ashim Sanyal has also called for clearer government guidelines, raising concerns about advertising claims made by astrology services. “Astrological predictions can't be depended upon, and hence payments collected for the purpose based upon advertising is misleading the consumers for which appropriate laws should be applied as penalty. Also the government must clearly come out with guidelines for the astrology industry.”

Meanwhile, Astrology may begin with faith, but its growing commercial footprint brings questions that go beyond belief. As India's astrology industry expands, the focus must shift beyond faith to consumer protection. While people and practitioners remain free to make their choices, paid services must ensure transparency, fair pricing and accountability.