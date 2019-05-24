Trending#

India PC market declines 8.3% in January-March quarter

26.5% â€“ Drop in consumer segment shipments during the quarter


PC market

Picture for representational purpose

Updated: May 24, 2019, 05:40 AM IST

PC shipments in India fell by 8.3% in the January-March quarter of 2019 to 2.15 million units, registering a year-on-year decline for the third consecutive quarter, according to research firm IDC

7.3% – Growth in the commercial PC market with total shipments

9.8% – Drop in notebook PCs, which accounted for 61.4% of market share

Why shipments fell?

  • No big commercial deals  
  • Weak consumer demand  
  • High inventory from previous quarters  
  • Supply issues for Intel chips

Boom ahead

  • IDC expects the overall PC market in India to witness a growth in the second quarter  
  • The commercial market is expected to pick up post new government formation  
  • The consumer market is expected to pick up on school campaigns by vendors and online sales