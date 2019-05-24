India PC market declines 8.3% in January-March quarter
PC shipments in India fell by 8.3% in the January-March quarter of 2019 to 2.15 million units, registering a year-on-year decline for the third consecutive quarter, according to research firm IDC
26.5% – Drop in consumer segment shipments during the quarter
7.3% – Growth in the commercial PC market with total shipments
9.8% – Drop in notebook PCs, which accounted for 61.4% of market share
Why shipments fell?
- No big commercial deals
- Weak consumer demand
- High inventory from previous quarters
- Supply issues for Intel chips
Boom ahead
- IDC expects the overall PC market in India to witness a growth in the second quarter
- The commercial market is expected to pick up post new government formation
- The consumer market is expected to pick up on school campaigns by vendors and online sales