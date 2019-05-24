India PC market declines 8.3% in January-March quarter

PC shipments in India fell by 8.3% in the January-March quarter of 2019 to 2.15 million units, registering a year-on-year decline for the third consecutive quarter, according to research firm IDC

26.5% – Drop in consumer segment shipments during the quarter

7.3% – Growth in the commercial PC market with total shipments

9.8% – Drop in notebook PCs, which accounted for 61.4% of market share

Why shipments fell?

No big commercial deals

Weak consumer demand

High inventory from previous quarters

Supply issues for Intel chips

Boom ahead