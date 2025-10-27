India narrows gender pay gap drastically, ranks lowest globally; check details

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi Metro: DMRC plans BIG move to ease rush-hour congestion, 32 stations, including Noida Sector 16, to be...

Who will replace Pratika Rawal as opener for India in CWC2025 semi-final game against Australia?

School Holidays: Schools in these states will be closed on Oct 28 due to Chhath Puja; check full list

Adani Energy Solutions Q2 results: Bad news for Gautam Adani as his company's net profit dips to Rs...

Elon Musk's Starlink leases office space for Rs 2.3 crore in Mumbai; know how it's linked to Hrithik Roshan

Ishitta Arun slams trolls targeting her for smiling at uncle Piyush Pandey's funeral: 'We don't mute memory to...'

Viral video shows Donald Trump shaking moves during welcome ceremony at Malaysian airport, surprises netizens who ask...

Tata Harrier vs Maruti Dzire: Two Segments, Two Stories – Which Suits You Better?

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release date: When, where to watch Rishab Shetty-starrer biggest Indian blockbuster of the year

Delhi shocker: Woman doctor raped by delivery agent posing as Indian Army officer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who will replace Pratika Rawal as opener for India in CWC2025 semi-final game against Australia?

Who will replace Pratika Rawal as opener for India in CWC2025 semi-final game

School Holidays: Schools in these states will be closed on Oct 28 due to Chhath Puja; check full list

School Holidays: Schools in these states will be closed on Oct 28; check full li

Adani Energy Solutions Q2 results: Bad news for Gautam Adani as his company's net profit dips to Rs...

Adani Energy Solutions Q2 results: Bad news for Gautam Adani as his company's ne

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

India narrows gender pay gap drastically, ranks lowest globally; check details

India's gender pay gap has narrowed sharply, now ranking among the lowest worldwide. Specialised roles in AI, cybersecurity, and digital marketing command 20 per cent to 25 per cent pay premiums.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 08:29 PM IST

India narrows gender pay gap drastically, ranks lowest globally; check details
India narrows gender pay gap drastically
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India's gender pay gap has narrowed sharply, now ranking among the lowest worldwide, a report said on Monday. According to a report from global payroll and compliance platform Deel, the median salaries for men and women in India are nearly equal, ranging from $13,000 (Rs 11,46,977) to $23,000 (Rs 20,29,451.00), reflecting "growing pay equity and the adoption of data-driven compensation models."

Deel analysed internal platform data from over 1 million contracts and more than 35,000 customers in 150 countries to get insights into global pay trends, the report said. The report also highlighted a 40 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in median compensation for engineering and data professionals in India, decreasing from $36,000 in 2024 to $22,000 in 2025. "India continues to show a hybrid workforce model, with 60 per cent-70 per cent full-time employees and 30 per cent to 40 per cent contract workers, underscoring steady reliance on flexible work arrangements," the report noted.

“It’s encouraging to see India emerge as one of the few countries where the gender pay gap has narrowed significantly. This progress reflects a broader shift toward fairness, transparency, and data-driven compensation models that reward merit over bias,” says Mark Samlal, General Manager APAC at Deel. The US, UK and Canada continue to offer the highest median compensation globally across job categories.

Specialised roles in AI, cybersecurity, and digital marketing command 20 per cent to 25 per cent pay premiums due to skill scarcity and lack of established pay benchmarks. Median equity grants for tech talent have grown consistently from 2021 to 2025 in emerging markets like Brazil and India, marking a global shift toward equity-heavy compensation models.

The US leads in equity package size, followed by Canada and France, the report noted. Globally, gender pay gaps remain starker in tech and product roles compared to sales positions, with the largest gaps observed in Canada, France, and the United States, according to the report.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    PM Kisan Scheme 21st instalment: Rs 2000 funds likely to be released by THIS date; Check eligibility and other details
    PM Kisan Scheme 21st instalment: Rs 2000 funds likely to be released by date...
    In pics: Kriti Sanon goes on UFC date with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, Varun Dhawan joins duo, treats fans with Bhediya reunion
    In pics: Kriti Sanon goes on UFC date with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia
    THESE are world's 10 most powerful passports in 2025, India stands at...
    THESE are world's 10 most powerful passports in 2025, India stands at...
    Bank Holiday from October 27-November 2: Are banks open or closed in your state next week? Check state-wise holiday list
    Bank Holiday from October 27-November 2: Are banks open or closed in your state
    Good News! Indian Railways announces reservation-free travel in unreserved coaches on THESE trains; Check list, routes and other details
    Good News! Indian Railways announces reservation-free travel in unreserved coach
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
    From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE