India’s most generous man, donated Rs 5.6 crore per day, not Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Premji, net worth is..

After leading from the front for more than 40 years, Shiv Nadar stepped down as the chairman and handed over the reins of Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL Technologies) to his daughter Roshni Nadar.

Shiv Nadar (second from the right) poses with his friends

The richest businessman in Delhi, Shiv Nadar, who has a net worth of $35.6 billion (approximately Rs 2,97,999 crore), is not only known for his business acumen but also for his philanthropic work. Shiv Nadar, the founder and chairman emeritus of HCL Technologies, started the IT consulting company with his friends. HCL Technologies, which is headquartered in Noida, was started in a garage in 1976 with an investment of Rs 1,87,000.

The business initially began manufacturing calculators and microprocessors and is now not only one of the top IT companies in the world but also has offices in 60 countries. Born in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, Shiv Nadar completed his schooling at St. Joseph Boys Higher Secondary School. After completing his Electrical and Electronics Engineering degree, Shiv Nadar then worked with Walchand Group's Cooper Engineering Ltd in 1967.

After gaining experience, Shiv Nadar founded a company called Microcomp which was later renamed Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL Technologies).

Apart from being one of the richest men in India, Shiv Nadar is also quite popular among the masses for his philanthropic work. As per a report in Mint, Shiv Nadar donated around Rs 2,042 crore (approximately Rs 5.6 crore per day) to charity in 2022-2023, as per the data attained from Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023.

Shiv Nadar held the title of 'India’s most generous' for three years in a row.

