Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Bharatanatyam dancers break the internet with powerful fusion on 'Shaky' song, WATCH

Will US slap India with 500% tariff if it continues to buy Russian oil? New Delhi remains defiant, says...

Meet woman, an Indian, who joins Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Satya Nadella on Fortune’s 100 most influential business leaders' list, she is...

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom makers apologises after protests erupt in Tamil Nadu: 'We regret for...'

Riise by Motilal Oswal: Simplifying stock market investments

US President Donald Trump launches federal task force to ensure 'incredible' and secure LA 2028 Olympics

Nathan Smith to miss second test of ZIM vs NZ Test series sponsored by SwamiJi online best cricket ID provider

India’s largest conglomerate loses Rs 1052069 crore in market value due to...; not Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Adani Group

Yogi Adityanath govt's big Raksha Bandhan gift to UP women, to get free...

Mohammed Siraj’s Oval magic sends him soaring in ICC Test rankings; Prasidh Krishna also hits career best

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas

Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas

Viral video: Bharatanatyam dancers break the internet with powerful fusion on 'Shaky' song, WATCH

Viral video: Bharatanatyam dancers break the internet with powerful fusion on 'S

Will US slap India with 500% tariff if it continues to buy Russian oil? New Delhi remains defiant, says...

Will US slap India with 500% tariff if it continues to buy Russian oil?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas

Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas

Meet actress who debuted with Karan Johar's film, spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious life, her name is…

Meet actress who spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious

Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox, questions why it still frightens people

Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

India’s largest conglomerate loses Rs 1052069 crore in market value due to...; not Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Adani Group

The massive drop in the group's market valuation has taken place over the last 11 months.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 05:16 PM IST

India’s largest conglomerate loses Rs 1052069 crore in market value due to...; not Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Adani Group

TRENDING NOW

Global investors' sentiments have hit amid US President Donald Trump’s tariff war. It is also caused by muted demand for IT services. Due to this, India's largest conglomerate, the Tata Group, has seen its combined market capitalisation erode by USD 120 billion (Rs 1052069 crore) from its peak in September 2024, CNBCTV18 reported. At its peak, the market valuation of the Tata Group was USD 415 billion, but it now stands at USD 296 billion. The massive drop in its market valuation has taken place over the last 11 months, according to data compiled from Bloomberg. While the global uncertainty has been visible across markets, the Tata Group has borne the brunt of the shockwave.

Which Tata company lost the most?

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT company, has experienced the largest erosion in market value, losing nearly USD 70 billion in value since September last year. Tata Motors is the second-largest contributor to the group’s market cap erosion, with a decline of around USD 21 billion.

READ | Meet man, whose father once ran dry-cleaning business, now a billionaire, he works as...

Key Tata companies

TCS and Tata Motors are the key companies of the Tata Group. The two companies account for nearly 75 per cent of the total erosion in market value over the past year. Other companies, such as Trent and Voltas, have also seen substantial declines. Trent’s market cap fell by USD 9.5 billion to USD 21.5 billion, while Voltas saw a USD 2.6 billion erosion, bringing its current valuation down to nearly USD 5 billion. Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. Currently, Tata Sons is headed by N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons Private Limited.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Red Fort security fails as dummy bomb goes undetected, 7 Delhi cops suspended
Red Fort security fails as dummy bomb goes undetected, 7 Delhi cops suspended
Legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death revealed, Black Sabbath founder died due to...
Legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death revealed
Narco Analysis: Does it really reveal truth?
Narco Analysis: Does it really reveal truth?
VedicDerm-An Innovative Wellness Startup Offering Scientific Solutions for Psoriasis Via Nonsteroidal Pathways to Reduce Inflammatory Activities Up to 99%
New Delhi, India, August 4, 2025: Not just any Ayurvedic brand, but the new-age
Former Google executive issues CHILLING warning on AI: 'Unless you are in...'
Ex-Google executive issues BIG warning on AI: 'Unless you are...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas
Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas
Meet actress who debuted with Karan Johar's film, spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious life, her name is…
Meet actress who spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious
Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox, questions why it still frightens people
Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox
5 South Indian celebrities who own private jets
5 South Indian celebrities who own private jets
Hardik Pandya breaks down his daily diet, reveals THIS surprising ingredient that keeps cravings away
Hardik Pandya breaks down his daily diet, reveals THIS surprising ingredient
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE