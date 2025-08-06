India’s largest conglomerate loses Rs 1052069 crore in market value due to...; not Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Adani Group

The massive drop in the group's market valuation has taken place over the last 11 months.

Global investors' sentiments have hit amid US President Donald Trump’s tariff war. It is also caused by muted demand for IT services. Due to this, India's largest conglomerate, the Tata Group, has seen its combined market capitalisation erode by USD 120 billion (Rs 1052069 crore) from its peak in September 2024, CNBCTV18 reported. At its peak, the market valuation of the Tata Group was USD 415 billion, but it now stands at USD 296 billion. The massive drop in its market valuation has taken place over the last 11 months, according to data compiled from Bloomberg. While the global uncertainty has been visible across markets, the Tata Group has borne the brunt of the shockwave.

Which Tata company lost the most?

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT company, has experienced the largest erosion in market value, losing nearly USD 70 billion in value since September last year. Tata Motors is the second-largest contributor to the group’s market cap erosion, with a decline of around USD 21 billion.

Key Tata companies

TCS and Tata Motors are the key companies of the Tata Group. The two companies account for nearly 75 per cent of the total erosion in market value over the past year. Other companies, such as Trent and Voltas, have also seen substantial declines. Trent’s market cap fell by USD 9.5 billion to USD 21.5 billion, while Voltas saw a USD 2.6 billion erosion, bringing its current valuation down to nearly USD 5 billion. Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. Currently, Tata Sons is headed by N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons Private Limited.