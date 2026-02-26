FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BUSINESS

India, Israel to ink strategic economic, security agreements after Modi-Netanyahu high-delegation level talks

PM Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu held delegation-level talks to upgrade their ties. The next step in this direction will be the signing of a series of economic, security and diplomatic agreements by the two leaders.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 26, 2026, 05:27 PM IST

India, Israel to ink strategic economic, security agreements after Modi-Netanyahu high-delegation level talks
PM Modi with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held delegation-level talks on Wednesday as the two countries plan to upgrade their ties. The next step in this direction will be the signing of a series of economic, security and diplomatic agreements by the two leaders.  

The official X account of Israeli PM shared through a post that after the signing of the agreements, the two leaders will deliver joint statements to the press. “At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties will sign a series of economic, security, and diplomatic agreements, after which Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister Modi will deliver joint statements to the media”, the post said. 

What happened during talks in Jerusalem? 

PM Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu’s high-level delegation-level talks were concluded in Jerusalem on Thursday, marking a significant moment in the bilateral relationship between the two nations. PM Modi was on a two-day state visit, during which he also met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, that underscored the growing strategic depth and global relevance of the India-Israel partnership.  

During their discussions, the Prime Minister highlighted the vast potential of bilateral cooperation, noting that the relationship “in many areas can be very strong and useful for the global good”. Focusing on specific sectors of excellence, the Prime Minister pointed to Israel's specialised knowledge. “Whether it is science, innovation, or educational institutions, you have great expertise in certain areas, especially regarding water and agriculture,” he said, adding that India has already adopted several Israeli best practices in agriculture with encouraging outcomes.


(With inputs from ANI)

