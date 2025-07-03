India is planning to expand, build three new strategic oil reserves in the country due to..., to be set up in THESE states

India is planning to build three new strategic oil reserves to increase its emergency stockpile and strengthen its energy security, as oil demands continue to grow with India's growing population. These new reserves will be located in...

India is the third-largest importer of oil in the world, and over 80% of the country's oil needs are met through imports. However, Indian government wants to reduce the risk of supply disruptions amid the geopolitical tensions, as its own population will be affected the most if the supply of the fuel is disrupted in any way. Moreover, new reserves will also not lead to sudden inflation of the oil prices across the nation.

Three new strategic reserves

Currently, India has only three strategic petroleum reserves based in South India, which are used at the time of any emergency. These reserves are located in Mangalore, Padur and Visakhapatnam (Vizag) and holds a total storage capacity of 5.33 million tonnes.

Indin government is planning to set up three more:

Bikhaner,Rajasthan: It would be a 5.2 to 5.3 million-tonne underground facility. Mangalore, Karnataka : It will be a 1.75 million-tonne storage siye. Bina, Madhya Pradesh: Capacity yet to be decided.

The studies conducted by a state owned consultancy firm, Engineers India Ltd, are ongoing on these new reserves, once completed, these will be proposed to the Union cabinet for approvals.

However, two separate projects have been approved that includes, Padur reserves' 2.5 ,million-tonne expansion and A 4 million-tonne reserve at Chandikhol in Odisha.

Why is Indian aiming expansion?

The expansion, new projects, management of oil reserves at times of emergency are led by the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Ltd (ISPRL). According to its CEO, L. R. Jain, “In case of exigencies, we will be better prepared.”

India is also aiming to hold oil reserves so that it can cover 90 days of consumption, an important requirement to join International Energy Agency (IEA), as per Reuters. "We are looking for 90 days of reserves," Jain said. "And Indian fuel demand is also rising, so we need additional storage."

Currently, India only has the capacity to store not more than 75 days of fuel demand. In order to improve efficiency and funding, India has also changed its oil reserve policy, allowing privatization and commercialization. In short, India, now allows private companies to lease storage space and even trade the stored crude oil. This model is similar to the systems used by Japan and South Korea.