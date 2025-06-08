Countries like Mexico, Peru, and Thailand—despite producing fewer mangoes—earn more through exports.

India is the largest producer of mangoes in the world, with an annual output of nearly 26 million tons. Yet, when it comes to exporting, India ranks only fourth. Countries like Mexico, Peru, and Thailand—despite producing fewer mangoes—earn more through exports. A report by financial advisory firm FinFloww sheds light on this gap. Mexico, for instance, earns $575 million (approximately Rs 4,945 crore) through its mango exports, thanks to a strong 22.5% export share. In contrast, India exports just 0.13% of its total mango production, generating only $148 million (around Rs 1,272 crore).

The report explains that while India has been growing mangoes for thousands of years, Mexico started just 35 years ago. However, Mexico’s modern farming techniques, strong export systems, and a focus on quality helped it become a global leader in mango exports.

India, on the other hand, struggles with several issues. These include weak cold-chain infrastructure, scattered small-scale farming, excessive paperwork, and local mango varieties that are not always suitable for international markets. Shockingly, about 40% of India’s mangoes rot before they even reach consumers.

However, hope may lie in Mukesh Ambani’s ambitious ‘Amnagar’ project. Located in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Amnagar is Asia’s largest mango farm, spread across 600 acres. It has over 130,000 trees and more than 200 mango varieties. Backed by Reliance, this farm uses advanced agricultural technology, world-class practices, and a fully integrated supply chain.

FinFloww believes this model can transform India's mango industry—just like Jio revolutionised telecom. If more large-scale farmers follow Ambani’s example, India could boost its exports significantly.

With global demand for mangoes expected to hit 65 million metric tons, experts say India must act quickly to stay ahead of competition. If handled right, India has the potential not just to lead in production but also in exports.