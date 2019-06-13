India has second-largest internet user base

Helmed by Reliance Jio, India has the world's second-largest internet user base, accounting for 12% of all internet users globally, the 2019 Mary Meeker report on Internet Trends said

3.8 bn – No. of internet users in India

This number is more than half the world's population

21% – Of internet users are in China, making it the country with largest user base

8% – Of global internet users are in the US

6% – Global internet user growth in 2018

7% – It was in the previous year

307 mn – Mobile phone service subscribers Jio has

17-18 exabytes (17-18 billion GB) – Annual data usage of Jio network in 2018

9 exabytes – The same in FY2017