India has several billionaires, including Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, and Gautam Adani. These billionaires run their business empires in the country and abroad. According to Global property consultant Knight Frank, India's billionaire population has seen a strong year-on-year growth in 2024. The consultant has revealed the data in its 'The Wealth Report 2025. "India is now home to 191 billionaires, of which 26 joined the ranks in just the last year, which was pegged at just 7 in 2019," the consultant said. The combined wealth of Indian billionaires is estimated at USD 950 billion or Rs 8261019 crore, ranking the country third globally, behind the US (USD 5.7 trillion) and Mainland China (USD 1.34 trillion).

India's millionaire population

Number of Indian high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), those having assets more than USD 10 million, rose 6 per cent last year to 85,698. The consultant estimated the HNWI population in India at 85,698 in 2024, as against 80,686 in the preceding year. The number is expected to rise to 93,753 by 2028, reflecting India's expanding wealth landscape, the consultant said. The increasing trend of HNIW population highlights the country's strong long-term economic growth, increasing investment opportunities, and evolving luxury market, positioning India as a key player in global wealth creation.

"India's growing wealth underscores its economic resilience and long-term growth potential. The country is witnessing an unprecedented rise in high-net-worth individuals, driven by entrepreneurial dynamism, global integration, and emerging industries," Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said.

This expansion is not just in scale but also in the evolving investment preferences of India's elite, who are diversifying across asset classes, from real estate to global equities, he added. "In the decade ahead, India's influence in global wealth creation will only strengthen," Baijal said.

(With inputs from PTI)