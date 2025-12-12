India fast-tracks visa process for Chinese firms, will issue visa in..., how has it impacted trade?

India is taking steps to speed up process time for business visas of Chinese executives. As per news agency Reuters, hastening the process will allow India to reduce the process of issuing business visas to Chinese companies to a month.

As India has started to restore ties with China and held talks with US President Donald Trump months after the western country imposed 50% tariff on it, it is taking steps to speed up process time for business visas of Chinese executives. As per news agency Reuters, hastening the process will allow India to reduce the process of issuing business visas to Chinese companies to a month.

Quoting a statement of an Indian official, Reuters in its report wrote, “We have removed the layer of administrative vetting and are processing the business visas within four weeks.”

In an official statement, China's foreign ministry said it had observed “positive action” from India to “facilitate people-to-people exchanges in the common interest”. “China is willing to maintain communication and consultation with India to continuously enhance the level of facilitation of exchanges,” said ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, as per Reuters’s report.

2020 has been a watershed moment in India-China relations as border tensions heightened along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh due to the standoff between the two armies that started in early May when Chinese troops advanced into disputed areas, creating a conflict over Indian road construction in the Galwan River valley and near Pangong Lake, causing violent face-offs and skirmishes.

India has been monitoring Beijing's expanding naval presence in the Indian Ocean, its militarisation of the South China Sea, and its deepening military ties with Pakistan — all areas where stronger US preparedness could help stabilise the regional balance. China's rapid naval expansion and its ability to mass-produce ships, missiles and munitions at a pace unmatched by any Western power has been a long-standing concern in New Delhi. India has already stepped up maritime partnerships with the US, Japan and Australia, expanded naval outreach across the Indian Ocean, and invested in high-end capabilities including aircraft carriers, submarines, long-range surveillance aircraft and unmanned systems.

As the ties have improved, trade section has seen growth as FY26, from April-July 2025 showed exports increasing from 19.97% to USD 5.75 billion and imports up 13% to USD 40.65 billion, in a big sign of potential growth after reviving border trade and making visa/investment norms simple, even as India pushes for diversification to curb dependence.