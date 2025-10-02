India exports record-high diesel to Europe in September amid Trump tariffs

Refinery maintenance in Europe had reduced diesel supplies, boosting India's exports. Indian refiners use a third of Russian crude oil.

India exported probably record-high diesel to Europe in September, data from ship trackers and trade sources showed, Reuters reported. This export is the highest since data records began in 2017. Refinery maintenance in Europe had reduced diesel supplies, boosting India's exports. Indian refiners use a third of Russian crude oil. They increased production and shipped the excess product abroad.

Diesel exports reach record high

September volumes from Asia's key swing supplier bound for Europe were at 1.3 million to 1.4 million metric tons (9.7 million to 10.4 million barrels), data from LSEG, Kpler and two trade sources showed. India's diesel exports to Europe jumped to around 260,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August, up nearly 63 per cent over July and 103 per cent over.

This comes amid US President Donald Trump's targeting of India for purchasing Russian oil. He imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India, with an additional 25 per cent for purchasing Russian oil. India has consistently criticised this move, arguing that China and Europe still import more Russian energy than India.

India's fuel exports to fall in October?

The rise in India's shipments to Europe has tightened supply in Asia, pushing up 10-ppm sulphur gasoil cash premiums to nearly USD 1.50 a barrel, the highest in two months. However, Vortexa's head of APAC analysis, Ivan Mathews, said he forecasts India's transport fuel exports to fall month on month in October due to higher domestic demand during the Diwali festive season.

Shipping costs decline significantly

According to data from two shipbrokers, they have fallen by approximately USD 10 per ton. The data showed that the cost of shipping 90,000 tons of processed fuel on the India-Europe route fell to USD 3.25 million to USD 3.5 million in the second half of September, down from USD 4 million to USD 4.2 million between late August and early September.

