India-EU trade deal: BMW, Mercedez cars, chocolates, medical items, check list of products to get cheaper

India has successfully signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with PM Modi and EU President Ursula Von Der Layen taking the big initiative. The agreement shows massive tariff cuts across key European export sectors. With this trade agreement, various key items will become cheaper.

India has successfully finalised and concluded Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as Prime Minister Narendra and European Union (EU) President Ursula Von Der Layen on Tuesday. The agreement shows massive tariff cuts across key European export sectors. With this trade agreement, various key items will become cheaper. These include luxury cars, chocolates, wines, medical items and more.

These key outcomes of agreements will likely positively effect India’s import market in the next few years. The sectors that will potentially be influenced are: Automobile, Aircraft and spacecraft, Food and beverages, and more. The deal will reduce tariffs and administrative burdens, making trading easier, cheaper and faster. This will help EU companies and famers export more. EU exports to India already support 800,000 European jobs and the export growth can contribute to even more.

Tariffs on over 90% of EU goods exports will be eliminated or reduced.

These sectors/products will see reduced tariffs:

Autos: India will gradually reduce tariffs on European cars from 110% to 10%, a massive reduction from a heavy duty load that often reaches about 70% today. This means that around 2,50,000 European vehicles a year will be part of this transition. According to the EU, this factor can potentially reshape India’s premium car market.

Aircraft and spacecraft: This sector will experience almost complete tariff removal. Chemical products will be almost barred from tariff.

Medical items: Optical, medical and surgical equipment will also be out of the tariff list as 90% of these products will see reduced cost for hospitals and diagnostics in India.

Food and beverages: They will also come under the ambit of products/ sectors exempted from the tariff norm. After tariffs are reduced to 20–30% on European wine, spirits to 40% and beer to 50%, these products will become cheaper. Similarly, tariffs on EU exports like olive oil, margarine and vegetable oils to India will be reduced or even slashed completely.

With India-EU trade agreement, the South Asian country has fully opened its doors for exports. The scale of tariff reduction that India allowed on EU exports has never ben done for any other trade partner. This will dramatically enhance Indian market access for EU exports. It will:

-Save up to €4 billion per year in duties on European products.

- Eliminate high tariffs of up to 44% on machinery, 22% on chemicals and 11% on pharmaceuticals.