India's biggest govt bank's profit rises 12% to Rs 19160 crore in just...; market cap reaches Rs...

Its total income rose to Rs 1,35,342 crore during the June quarter 2025-26, from Rs 1,22,688 crore a year ago. Know how much it earned from interest?

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 03:40 PM IST

India's biggest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has posted a 12 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 19,160 crore for the April-June quarter of the current financial year. The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 17,035 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total income rose to Rs 1,35,342 crore during the June quarter 2025-26, from Rs 1,22,688 crore a year ago, SBI said in a regulatory filing, PTI reported.

How much SBI earned from interest?

SBI earned interest improved to Rs 1,17,996 crore, as compared to Rs 1,11,526 crore in the June quarter FY25. Operating profit too increased to Rs 30,544 crore from Rs 26,449 crore. On the asset quality front, the bank witnessed an improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 1.83 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 2.21 per cent a year ago.

SBI market cap

The bank currently has a market cap of Rs 7.41 lakh crore. Its share price closed at Rs 802.50 apiece on Friday. Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, fell to 0.47 per cent from 0.57 per cent. However, provisions and contingencies rose to Rs 4,759 crore during the first quarter as compared to Rs 3,449 crore in the same period a year ago. Capital adequacy ratio of the bank improved to 14.63 per cent, from 13.86 per cent in the same quarter of FY25.

READ | How much Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, earns? Reliance boss' salary REVEALED, it is...

SBI group net profit

On a consolidated basis, net profit of SBI Group rose to Rs 21,627 crore from Rs 19,681 crore a year ago, registering an increase of 10 per cent year-on-year. Total income also improved to Rs 1,66,992 crore from Rs 1,52,125 crore.

