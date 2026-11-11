India bans lithium-ion battery waste exports: What's the reason behind the move?

India has banned the export of lithium-ion battery black mass to boost domestic recycling, recover critical minerals and reduce dependence on imports. Here's why the government took the decision.

The government has prohibited the export of a specified category of battery waste and scrap, including lithium-ion battery black mass, with immediate effect, according to a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

The notification changes the export policy for waste and scrap of primary cells, primary batteries and electric accumulators, including spent batteries, under ITC (HS) Code 85491400 from 'Free' to 'Prohibited'. The restriction will remain in force until further orders.

India bans battery waste and scrap export

The decision covers unsorted battery waste and scrap that does not contain lead, cadmium or mercury. The notification identifies this category as lithium-ion battery black mass."The export policy of Waste and scrap of primary cells, primary batteries and electric accumulators; spent primary cells, spent primary batteries and spent electric accumulators - Unsorted and not containing lead, cadmium or mercury (Lithium-Ion Battery Black Mass) under ITC (HS) Code 85491400 is amended from 'Free' to 'Prohibited' with immediate effect, until further orders," the notification stated.

Under the earlier policy, the export of the specified category of battery waste and scrap was permitted under the 'Free' category. With the latest amendment, exporters will no longer be allowed to export the material under this category. The revised policy specifically applies to the category of unsorted battery waste and scrap described in the notification. It does not state a blanket prohibition on the export of every type of battery or battery-related material.

What is lithium-ion battery black mass?

Black mass is a powder-like material obtained when used lithium-ion batteries are dismantled, crushed and processed. It contains valuable materials such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese and graphite, which are used in battery manufacturing and related applications.

Through further chemical processing, particularly hydrometallurgy, recyclers can extract these materials and convert them into compounds that can be reused in battery manufacturing.

Why has the government banned its export?

The move addresses a key gap in India's battery recycling ecosystem. While domestic companies have developed the capacity to collect, dismantle and shred used batteries, their ability to extract valuable minerals from black mass remains limited.

Consequently, mineral-rich black mass was being exported without its valuable contents being recovered domestically. The latest restriction seeks to ensure that this material remains available as feedstock for Indian recyclers, encouraging investments in downstream processing facilities and value addition within the country.

The government is also working to expand domestic recycling infrastructure through its Rs 1,500-crore Incentive Scheme for Promotion of Critical Mineral Recycling, approved by the Union Cabinet in September 2025 under the National Critical Mineral Mission. The scheme aims to encourage investments in facilities capable of extracting critical minerals from secondary sources, including spent lithium-ion batteries, electronic waste and industrial scrap.

Additionally, the government removed basic customs duty on imports of specified lithium-ion battery scrap in the Union Budget 2025-26 to support domestic recycling and manufacturing.

How will the export ban benefit India?

India's demand for critical minerals is expected to rise with the expansion of electric vehicles, renewable energy projects and battery-based energy storage systems. By restricting the export of lithium-ion battery black mass, the government aims to retain valuable mineral resources within the country and encourage domestic companies to develop advanced recycling and extraction technologies. The move could help reduce India's dependence on imported minerals and processed materials while creating opportunities for investment in battery recycling.

(With inputs from ANI)