India AI Summit 2026 begins today: UK sees Delhi Summit as key to unlock AI benefits; Google CEO, OpenAI CEO and others to attend

India AI Summit 2026, one of the biggest artificial intelligence conclaves in the Global South, is set to begin today, February 16, 2026, at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam on Monday. The Summit, scheduled to run from February 16-20, is envisioned as a national showcase of artificial intelligence in action, bringing together policy, innovation, and large-scale implementation under one platform.

The UK is set to highlight AI's potential to boost growth, create jobs, and improve public services at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and AI Minister Kanishka Narayan will lead the UK delegation, emphasising AI's role in enhancing everyday life globally. They'll showcase how AI can aid doctors, personalise learning, and help businesses create new jobs. "This summit is crucial for unlocking AI's benefits while ensuring robust safety standards," Lammy said

More than 40 CEOs of leading global and Indian tech companies, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Mistral AI co-founder and CEO Arthur Mensch, are expected to participate in the summit. The Expo will be held across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres and will host global technology companies, startups, academia, research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners. Thirteen country pavilions will highlight international collaboration in the AI ecosystem, including participation from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and African nations.



More than 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations will be organised across three thematic "chakras"--People, Planet, and Progress--reflecting AI's broad-based impact across sectors. Over 600 high-potential startups are set to participate, many of which are building globally relevant and population-scale AI solutions already deployed in real-world settings. The Expo is also expected to attract over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates, and aims to foster global partnerships and business opportunities within the AI ecosystem.In addition, more than 500 sessions featuring over 3,250 speakers and panellists will be conducted during the event.

Under the IndiaAI Mission, the country is unveiling 12 indigenous foundation models developed by homegrown startups and consortia, trained on vast Indian datasets and tailored to the nation's 22 official languages. The summit will showcase them alongside the AI Impact Expo, a sprawling 70,000-square-metre showcase of real-world applications, from precision farming to accessible education. For India, a nation projected to see its AI market surge past USD 17 billion by 2027, this summit is more than a diplomatic triumph - it's a declaration of intent. With 800 million internet users, a booming startup scene, and world-class digital public infrastructure, India is positioning itself as the bridge between innovation and impact.



