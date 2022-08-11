Independence Day 2022: Reliance Jio offers attractive data offers, check pricing and other details

As India is all set to celebrate 75th year of Independence coming Monday, one of the major telecom services players, Reliance Jio recently announced on its twitter handle about Independence offer and free benefits worth Rs. 3000.The offer is a long term plan catering to those who recharge their numbers annually. The telecom service provider will give GB per day of data usage a year of validity, plus a few other benefits totaling Rs 3,000. A year's worth of access to the video streaming service is included, along with additional bonuses, in this alluring deal.

If you are someone who recharges their numbers annually then read below the benefits that come along with it.

Jio Independence Day offers

Reliance Jio has announced the new plan on the company's Twitter handle. “Celebrate freedom with Jio's ₹2999 Independence offer and enjoy free benefits worth ₹3000," Reliance Jio posts on Twitter.

The Independence day plan is priced at Rs. 2999 which comes with 2.5GB daily data and 365 days validity which basically means that users are getting 912.5GB of total data with this pack. Post daily exhaustion of data and data speed users can always add top-ups in case they need more. The plan also comprises 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice call benefit to any network. Reliance jio also offers one year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription, which is worth Rs 499 and other Jio-services like JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCloud and JioCinema. The plan will remain valid for 365 days once you buy it.

The plan includes a Jio Independence offer which provides benefits such as 75GB of additional data and coupon worth Rs 750 from Ajio, Netmeds, and Ixigo.

Jio Independence Day plan: How to recharge

Jio prepaid users are given multiple ways to recharge their annual Independence Day plan. The simplest method is to use the MyJio app, where customers can easily log in using their Jio phones, navigate to the recharge section, search for the Rs 2,999 plan, and then follow the on-screen instructions to complete the transaction. Users can also recharge their mobile phones for Rs 2,999 using any UPI apps or digital wallets that offer this feature.