Income Tax Return AY 2025-26: When will you get refunds?

The refund process begins after the return has been e-verified, through Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or other accepted electronic verification methods. When will you get your Income Tax refund for the Assessment Year 2025-26? Know here in detail.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 05:58 PM IST

Income Tax Return AY 2025-26: When will you get refunds?
Income Tax Returns Filing (Representative Image)
When will you get your income tax refund for the Assessment Year 2025-26? Only 18 days are left to file the Income Tax Return for the Financial Year 2024-25 or the AY 2025-26. The deadline for the ITR ends on September 15. Most of the taxpayers have filed the ITR and now all eyes are set on the refund. Meanwhile, according to the official website of the Income Tax Department, around 3.84 crore ITRs were filed as of August 27, 2025. The department verified around 3.67 crore returns and processed about 2.43 crore returns. 

Income Tax Department reforms ITR process

Keeping in mind the difficulties faced by the taxpayers and the time taken, the I-T Department has taken many measures in the last couple of years. It has reformed the whole process, from issuing ITR forms and corresponding offline and online utilities to filing of returns and credit of refunds to taxpayers. The department has established an efficient process and reduced the average time for refunds. 

When will you get ITR refund?

Meanwhile, the I-T Department continues to build on its digital transformation efforts, which have notably reduced average refund processing times. If reports are to be believed, refunds are being issued within 17 to 30 days after a return is successfully e-verified, he said.

Those dealing with the ITR believe that much depends on the promptness of e-verification. The refund process begins after the return has been e-verified, through Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or other accepted electronic verification methods. Without this crucial step, the return remains in limbo, and the refund is not initiated

